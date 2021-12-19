ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Norris had answer on voting

Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to the editor, Joshua Mueller ("There's a better way to vote," Dec. 14) makes very good arguments for ranked-choice voting. But perhaps a better solution is right before our noses. George Norris created the nonpartisan unicameral legislature in Nebraska. Because people run for office without party...

The Post and Courier

Letter: Current voting laws aren't a burden

I was disappointed in the recent Post and Courier editorial published in the Aiken Standard that agonized over voting rights and how unfair some states' voting laws were. Does anyone remember when eligible American voters would just register to vote and then go to their voting districts in person to cast their ballots? In addition, one had to register at least two months before voting. Yes, for decades I stood in line to vote and it never occurred to me that this "was an imposition."
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Susan Collins has a short sighted view of voting rights

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Sen. Susan Collins apparently believes voting laws should be left up to the states. Maine has generous voting laws — it is easy for most people to cast a ballot in our state. That’s great — but what if that’s not the case in other states? Or if other states are gerrymandered so a person’s vote won’t really count? In a federal election for Congress and president, how can the citizens of Maine expect their vote to count if other states are rigging those systems by making it harder for people to vote?
Beaver County Times

Letter: Defend our voting rights

Three cheers for Gov. Wolf in joining with dozens of other state governors urging Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill. Let’s make sure Casey and Lamb stay on course. What’s just as important is backing Josh Shapiro to be our next governor. He’s done a good job beating back all the "Big Lie" GOP efforts to curb voting in the races to come. And do away with the stupid gerrymandered "barbell" district map that takes Beaver County through...
The Post and Courier

Letter: In-person voting builds community

As a strong supporter for voting rights, I want to comment on Robert Kurzeja’s letter suggesting in-person voting is more transparent than absentee voting. He makes a very good point. I also like the sense of community that comes with the idea of in person voting, which his letter hints at.
State
Nebraska State
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Letter: Be informed before you vote for reps

Representatives should speak their opinions. How else will we know for whom to vote?. However, if they have a vested interest in any area of proposed legislation, they should recuse themselves from voting. Be informed before you vote. Joanne Herman. Lebanon.
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks for voting against Avon recall

Thank you to the Avon voters who chose to vote against the recall, keeping both Sarah Smith Hymes and Tamra Underwood as council members for the town. There is no doubt that the ability to institute a recall is important to protect against illegal activity, financial impropriety and mismanagement, and egregious behavior.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Voting rights bill allows election of cooperative lawmakers

Regarding the letter "Missouri should make it easier to vote, not more difficult" (Dec. 8): We live in Missouri, so there is a very good chance a bridge or highway near us is in really bad shape. And for those in rural Missouri, slow or nonexistent internet makes their lives difficult. But now, thanks to the recently passed infrastructure bill, there is money to address these problems. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you when these repairs will start or when the lightning-fast broadband will be installed, but I can tell you they will get done.
The Post and Courier

Letter: Absentee voting dilutes in-person voting

The Standard’s editorial on absentee balloting vs. in-person voting (Absentee ballots for all, Nov. 26) mentions political advantage as one issue but not voter suppression and vote fraud. In addition, it minimizes the significance of in-person voting. In-person voting is both a collective and personal commitment to democracy. On election day in-person voters observe other voters, conditions inside and outside of the polling place, control of ballots and behavior of election officials. The result is greater transparency and more confidence in the process. A single day of voting is necessary to avoid spreading the voting public too thin and to discourage mischief or the perception of mischief that could occur over longer voting periods.
pacificsun.com

Letters to the Editor—Right to Life, Freedom to Vote

Other than for my post-high school education, I have been a resident of Marin County since 1962. Politicians are currently trying to modify voting maps for advantages in elections; this is gerrymandering and SHOULD NOT BE LEGAL, as it alters the outcome of the elections, thereby preventing the voice of our people from being heard and, consequently, damaging some of the most important aspects of our democracy!
West Newsmagazine

Letter to the Editor: Protect your right to vote

I’ve always felt that everyone should take an interest in their community. I don’t always practice what I preach, but ever since I retired, I’ve been volunteering to help people register to vote. I’ve been registered for many years and pretty much take it for granted, but I’ve learned that not everyone has the same advantages that I’ve had.
villages-news.com

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A recent letter submitted by Leng Luon sings the praises of the Democrat-sponsored voting rights bill and begs President Biden to get rid of the filibuster. Luon is obviously espousing the left-wing dogma of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. They want to federalize the voting process and take it away from the states where it’s been for over two centuries. They are against voting ID. They are OK with just letting anyone vote and vote often since no ID would be required. They are also for no signature validation required so one could easily vote under several names, even the dead. They are also OK with not updating the voting rolls to purge the dead folks and those who moved. And… they are OK with ballot dumps at the last minute where their minions go ballot harvesting. No, we don’t need or want these kinds of “improvements” Mr. Luon!
Lincoln Journal Star

Ruben Navarrette: Expand local voting rights

Americans like to tell themselves they don't have anything against immigrants. It's just "illegal immigrants" they don't like. That's a fairy tale. Many of those same folks will then turn around and disrespect legal immigrants. They'll back Republican-led efforts in Congress to limit legal immigration or support anti-immigrant think tanks that want to keep out just about everyone, no matter their legal status.
Daily Freeman

Letter: Pass voting rights bills before the year ends

Along with so many others, I have grave concerns about the state of our democracy and the efforts of certain political actors to undermine democracy’s foundational election process. In this vein, I have sent the following email to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.:. “I write to urge you to delay...
