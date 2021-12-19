ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Self-checkout takes a toll

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was Christmas shopping last week (I won’t name the store), and I became really irritated. I noticed twice the number of self-checkout machines as employee-manned checkout lanes. I was ready to pay for my items, but only one lane was open with a...

