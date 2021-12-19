Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia hosts bike giveaway before Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The spirit of giving has officially made its way into Roanoke as more than 100 bikes were given away Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Kids were selected to receive a bike before the event from an Angel Tree wish list.

Tyler Fisher, organizer of ‘Bikes for Kids’ in Roanoke, says he wanted to do something meaningful for kids in the community.

“We remember that day on Christmas where you used to get a bike, ride outside, and clear your mental space,” said Fisher. “That’s one of the things we were thinking about when we did this event — how can we give back and give something that is positive for the kids? Get them outside, get them active, and off the video games, running around, and just being kids like we were able to do.”

With the help of local businesses, approximately $18,000 was raised to help make this all happen.

