ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia hosts bike giveaway before Christmas

By D'mon Reynolds
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The spirit of giving has officially made its way into Roanoke as more than 100 bikes were given away Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Kids were selected to receive a bike before the event from an Angel Tree wish list.

Roanoke nonprofit brings cheer to many families

Tyler Fisher, organizer of ‘Bikes for Kids’ in Roanoke, says he wanted to do something meaningful for kids in the community.

“We remember that day on Christmas where you used to get a bike, ride outside, and clear your mental space,” said Fisher. “That’s one of the things we were thinking about when we did this event — how can we give back and give something that is positive for the kids? Get them outside, get them active, and off the video games, running around, and just being kids like we were able to do.”

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

With the help of local businesses, approximately $18,000 was raised to help make this all happen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Santa’s letter to a Hollins boy gives hope

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Seamus is just six years old and like most six-year-olds, he wrote a letter to Santa. Kids at Christmas are filled with hope. They believe, and they believe big. But for Seamus, hope is risky. That’s because for the first few years of his life, Seamus was in foster care. April […]
HOLLINS, VA
WFXR

Give the gift of an outdoors experience to create lifetime memories

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You want everything to be perfect for the holidays, and that includes the gifts you give. You have something for everyone, but something still seems to be missing. Sometimes Santa needs a little inspiration. Instead of “things,” have you thought about giving the gift of an experience? We are talking about […]
HOBBIES
WFXR

Why Virginia may be the birthplace of eggnog

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While you are decking the halls, or trimming the tree, or wrapping presents, you might be sipping on some eggnog. After all, ’tis the season. If you are enjoying some eggnog, you may have Virginians of Christmas-past to thank for it. Some historians say Virginia is the birthplace of eggnog. So […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Cars
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

VDH reports 6,473 new COVID cases in Thursday update, marking 4th highest case spike of the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 6,473 new coronavirus cases — which marks the largest single-day increase in cases since Jan. 18, as well as the fourth highest case spike of the entire pandemic — and 33 new virus-related deaths on Thursday. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,040,580 confirmed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Fisher
WFXR

Delicious dishes that will make your holidays merry and bright

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Food brings people together, especially around the holidays! Several members of WFXR’s “Good Day Virginia” team worked together to whip up some of their favorite family dishes for Christmas Eve. Hazelmarie Anderson’s Chex Party Mix Ingredients: 3 cups of Corn Chex cereal 3 cups of Rice Chex cereal 3 cups of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Girls Club#Bike#Vehicles#Wfxr News
WFXR

Averett University professor to represent Virginia in the Rose Parade

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – An Averett University assistant professor of music will represent Virginia in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. Janet Phillips is going to be part of a 300-piece band for the Rose Parade’s Band Directors’ Salute. Phillips will play the piccolo and will accompany a float honoring band […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Waitresses at a Syracuse diner receive generous $1,400 tip

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for […]
RESTAURANTS
WFXR

COVID vaccination clinics planned at two Danville schools in January

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is encouraging everyone to remain healthy during the new year by getting their COVID-19 vaccination and booster. In an effort to help, the district is hosting vaccination clinics at area elementary schools in January. The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
447
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy