Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.

