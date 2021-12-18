1 Person Stabbed At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival, City Shuts Concert Down

Once Upon a Time in LA: What. A. Bill. Goddamn, look at that list of talent. All in one place, this Saturday!. Once Upon a Time in LA takes place at the Banc of California Stadium this weekend, and it celebrates all that’s great about hip-hop, funk and soul. So Al Green, Snoop, 50 Cent, The Game, YG, Ice Cube, the Isley Brothers, Bone Thugs and Cypress Hill are joined by the contemporary talent of Drakeo the Ruler, Snow Tha Product, Bluebucksclan, Coyote, D3 and Day Sulan (and many more), plus funk and soul vets like War, George Clinton, Cameo and Morris Day (and many more). The list is endless — check it out below.
