1 Person Stabbed At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival, City Shuts Concert Down

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – — A person was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which was taking place at Banc of California Stadium. The victim was taken to a...

Teresa Crockett
6d ago

The stabbing happened at 8:40 and they didn't shut down the concert till 10???? So I wonder if Snopp and all the other performers should be held responsible???? How did that knife get in??? They should have known better!!!!! They should be held accountable!!!!

