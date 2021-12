WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for pointing a gun at two Wichita police officers in March. Back in March, an officer found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at Kellogg and Armour. An officer observed Jennifer Miller trying to open the truck of the vehicle and approached her. While the officer was making contact with Miller, she pulled a handgun from her purse and pointed it at him. She then aimed the gun at a second officer who arrived at the scene. The first officer then fired a shot at Miller, which struck her.

