Harlan edges Glenwood by one point to win Glenwood Invitational

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Glenwood) Harlan scored 224 points and Glenwood scored 223 as the Hawkeye Ten Conference teams finished as the top two squads at Glenwood’s wrestling tourney on Saturday.

Harlan’s day was highlighted by individual titles from Jessen Jens (106), Luke Freund (126), Luke Musich (132), and Zane Bendorf (182). Coming in as a runner-up was Matt Schwery (195). Hayden Soma (220), Bret Van Baale (160), Josh Kopiasz (138), and Brody McKinley (120) added 3rd place finishes.

Team Scoring

  1. Harlan 224
  2. Glenwood 223
  3. ADM 159.5
  4. Bellevue West, NE 143
  5. SC North 127
  6. Maryville, MO 97.5
  7. Boys Town, NE 88
  8. SC West 38
  9. Thomas Jefferson 19

Individual Results

106

1st Place – JESSE JENS of Harlan Community

2nd Place – Evan Damewood of Boys Town

3rd Place – Kelley Barrett of Glenwood

4th Place – Ryan Hartmann of Bellevue West

113

1st Place – Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood

2nd Place – Jacob Alexander of ADM

3rd Place – Bart Mower of Glenwood

4th Place – Corey Simbre of Bellevue West

5th Place – SPENCER FINK of Harlan Community

6th Place – Alex Soldati of Sioux City North

120

1st Place – Briten Maxwell of Glenwood

2nd Place – Cristian Cruz of Sioux City North

3rd Place – BRODY McKINLEY of Harlan Community

4th Place – Kaeden Campbell of ADM

5th Place – William Mogensen of Sioux City North

6th Place – Tanner Turner of Maryville

126

1st Place – LUKE FREUND of Harlan Community

2nd Place – Tucker Turner of Maryville

3rd Place – Cayden Vollmer of Sioux City North

4th Place – Jared Galindo of Boys Town

5th Place – Ammon Peterson of Bellevue West

6th Place – Keaton German of Glenwood

132

1st Place – LUKE MUSICH of Harlan Community

2nd Place – Aiden Flora of ADM

3rd Place – Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West

4th Place – Caleb Cruz of Sioux City North

5th Place – Hayden Kramer of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

6th Place – Gavin McAtee of Maryville

138

1st Place – David Finnegan of ADM

2nd Place – Reese Fauble of Glenwood

3rd Place – JOSH KOPIASZ of Harlan Community

4th Place – Canon Creason of Maryville

5th Place – Shawn Schutte of Bellevue West

6th Place – Ethan Bose of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

145

1st Place – Ben Smith of ADM

2nd Place – Kenneth Bryant of Bellevue West

3rd Place – Logan Williams of Sioux City North

4th Place – BRYCE VAN BAALE of Harlan Community

5th Place – Cadell Kalhorn of Glenwood

6th Place – Braden Wallace of Maryville

152

1st Place – Lebron Pendles of Boys Town

2nd Place – Kellan Scott of Glenwood

3rd Place – Cameron Sorensen of Sioux City North

4th Place – Mason Curtis of Bellevue West

5th Place – REESE KOCH of Harlan Community

6th Place – Brayden Rynearson of ADM

160

1st Place – Grant Moraski of Bellevue West

2nd Place – Tate Mayberry of Glenwood

3rd Place – BRET VAN BAALE of Harlan Community

4th Place – Cole Bertrand of Sioux City North

5th Place – Maven Vette of Maryville

6th Place – Austin Wear of Glenwood

170

1st Place – Tyler Boldra of Glenwood

2nd Place – Riese David of Sioux City North

3rd Place – Cael Ruby of ADM

4th Place – TYREL JACOBSEN of Harlan Community

5th Place – Dylan Gibson of Bellevue West

182

1st Place – ZANE BENDORF of Harlan Community

2nd Place – Antonio Medina of Sioux City West

3rd Place – James Keller of Bellevue West

4th Place – Karver Sutton of ADM

5th Place – Ryan Gonzales of Boys Town

195

1st Place – CJ Carter of Glenwood

2nd Place – MATT SCHWERY of Harlan Community

3rd Place – Nathan Tapken of ADM

4th Place – Julio Santos of Sioux City West

5th Place – Timmy Sullivan of Boys Town

220

1st Place – Trent Patton of Glenwood

2nd Place – Zach Johnson of Boys Town

3rd Place – Hayden Soma of Harlan Community

4th Place – Dylan Busta of ADM

285

1st Place – Kort Watkins of Maryville

2nd Place – Hayden Hoffmann of Glenwood

3rd Place – Joey Hilding of Boys Town

4th Place – Luis Cota of Sioux City West

5th Place – Ryland Schweiss of Bellevue West

Girls – 110

1st Place – Ady Lundquist of Girls – Southwest Valley

2nd Place – Molly Sek of Girls – Sioux City North

3rd Place – Maddie McCoy of Girls – Southwest Valley

4th Place – Hope Hielman of Sioux City West

Girls – 140

1st Place – Rose Lonesdale of Girls – Nodaway Valley

2nd Place – Elizabeth Rubio of Girls – Sioux City North

Girls – 170

1st Place – Grace Britten of Girls – Nodaway Valley

2nd Place – Maggie Nguyen of Girls – Sioux City North

