Harlan edges Glenwood by one point to win Glenwood Invitational
(Glenwood) Harlan scored 224 points and Glenwood scored 223 as the Hawkeye Ten Conference teams finished as the top two squads at Glenwood’s wrestling tourney on Saturday.
Harlan’s day was highlighted by individual titles from Jessen Jens (106), Luke Freund (126), Luke Musich (132), and Zane Bendorf (182). Coming in as a runner-up was Matt Schwery (195). Hayden Soma (220), Bret Van Baale (160), Josh Kopiasz (138), and Brody McKinley (120) added 3rd place finishes.
Team Scoring
- Harlan 224
- Glenwood 223
- ADM 159.5
- Bellevue West, NE 143
- SC North 127
- Maryville, MO 97.5
- Boys Town, NE 88
- SC West 38
- Thomas Jefferson 19
Individual Results
106
1st Place – JESSE JENS of Harlan Community
2nd Place – Evan Damewood of Boys Town
3rd Place – Kelley Barrett of Glenwood
4th Place – Ryan Hartmann of Bellevue West
113
1st Place – Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood
2nd Place – Jacob Alexander of ADM
3rd Place – Bart Mower of Glenwood
4th Place – Corey Simbre of Bellevue West
5th Place – SPENCER FINK of Harlan Community
6th Place – Alex Soldati of Sioux City North
120
1st Place – Briten Maxwell of Glenwood
2nd Place – Cristian Cruz of Sioux City North
3rd Place – BRODY McKINLEY of Harlan Community
4th Place – Kaeden Campbell of ADM
5th Place – William Mogensen of Sioux City North
6th Place – Tanner Turner of Maryville
126
1st Place – LUKE FREUND of Harlan Community
2nd Place – Tucker Turner of Maryville
3rd Place – Cayden Vollmer of Sioux City North
4th Place – Jared Galindo of Boys Town
5th Place – Ammon Peterson of Bellevue West
6th Place – Keaton German of Glenwood
132
1st Place – LUKE MUSICH of Harlan Community
2nd Place – Aiden Flora of ADM
3rd Place – Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West
4th Place – Caleb Cruz of Sioux City North
5th Place – Hayden Kramer of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
6th Place – Gavin McAtee of Maryville
138
1st Place – David Finnegan of ADM
2nd Place – Reese Fauble of Glenwood
3rd Place – JOSH KOPIASZ of Harlan Community
4th Place – Canon Creason of Maryville
5th Place – Shawn Schutte of Bellevue West
6th Place – Ethan Bose of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
145
1st Place – Ben Smith of ADM
2nd Place – Kenneth Bryant of Bellevue West
3rd Place – Logan Williams of Sioux City North
4th Place – BRYCE VAN BAALE of Harlan Community
5th Place – Cadell Kalhorn of Glenwood
6th Place – Braden Wallace of Maryville
152
1st Place – Lebron Pendles of Boys Town
2nd Place – Kellan Scott of Glenwood
3rd Place – Cameron Sorensen of Sioux City North
4th Place – Mason Curtis of Bellevue West
5th Place – REESE KOCH of Harlan Community
6th Place – Brayden Rynearson of ADM
160
1st Place – Grant Moraski of Bellevue West
2nd Place – Tate Mayberry of Glenwood
3rd Place – BRET VAN BAALE of Harlan Community
4th Place – Cole Bertrand of Sioux City North
5th Place – Maven Vette of Maryville
6th Place – Austin Wear of Glenwood
170
1st Place – Tyler Boldra of Glenwood
2nd Place – Riese David of Sioux City North
3rd Place – Cael Ruby of ADM
4th Place – TYREL JACOBSEN of Harlan Community
5th Place – Dylan Gibson of Bellevue West
182
1st Place – ZANE BENDORF of Harlan Community
2nd Place – Antonio Medina of Sioux City West
3rd Place – James Keller of Bellevue West
4th Place – Karver Sutton of ADM
5th Place – Ryan Gonzales of Boys Town
195
1st Place – CJ Carter of Glenwood
2nd Place – MATT SCHWERY of Harlan Community
3rd Place – Nathan Tapken of ADM
4th Place – Julio Santos of Sioux City West
5th Place – Timmy Sullivan of Boys Town
220
1st Place – Trent Patton of Glenwood
2nd Place – Zach Johnson of Boys Town
3rd Place – Hayden Soma of Harlan Community
4th Place – Dylan Busta of ADM
285
1st Place – Kort Watkins of Maryville
2nd Place – Hayden Hoffmann of Glenwood
3rd Place – Joey Hilding of Boys Town
4th Place – Luis Cota of Sioux City West
5th Place – Ryland Schweiss of Bellevue West
Girls – 110
1st Place – Ady Lundquist of Girls – Southwest Valley
2nd Place – Molly Sek of Girls – Sioux City North
3rd Place – Maddie McCoy of Girls – Southwest Valley
4th Place – Hope Hielman of Sioux City West
Girls – 140
1st Place – Rose Lonesdale of Girls – Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Elizabeth Rubio of Girls – Sioux City North
Girls – 170
1st Place – Grace Britten of Girls – Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Maggie Nguyen of Girls – Sioux City North
