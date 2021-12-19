Harlan edges Glenwood by one point to win Glenwood Invitational

(Oakland) Riverside has put together a record of 3-6 in girls basketball heading into the holiday break. The Lady Dawgs have been learning every step of the way according to coach Mitch Rice. “Just continuing to grow and jell. We came into it planning to have our hair on fire and going and going and going. Now we are figuring out how to pace the game a little bit. I thought we did a really good job against Audubon the other night of pushing it when we needed to push it and setting up things when we needed to do that. Sometimes we fell a little bit too far back and didn’t push when we should have. It’s something we are going to have to figure out being such a young team and I really think they are doing a good job of that.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO