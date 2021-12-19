K-State women’s basketball takes down the Ducks
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats won an early season-defining game against the University of Oregon.
K-State beat the Ducks 68-56 on Saturday.
K-State led each quarter against the previously ranked No. 23 Ducks.
Lee finished the night with her eighth double-double this season with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She also had 12 rebounds, four blocks and a steal.
Brylee Glenn and Emilee Ebert each added 15 points.
Kansas State is off to its best start through 12 games since the 2016-17 season.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0