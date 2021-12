The Charlotte Hornets will play the Phoenix Suns Sunday in an inter-conference matchup. It’s time continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Suns prediction and pick. The Hornets and Suns enter play on Sunday as two of the healthier teams around the NBA. Many teams are in the process of waiting for guys to exit the league’s health and safety protocol. The Hornets already got LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier back off the list, and the Suns will only be missing players due to injuries and not the protocols. Devin Booker continues to be out with a hamstring strain, but it has not slowed down Phoenix yet. The Suns have won four out of their last five games and come into this matchup as clear favorites over the Hornets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO