IOWA — A switch to a defensive lineup paid dividends on both ends of the court for the Iowa Yellow Jackets, who surged past Elton in the second half to win the championship game Saturday at the Iowa/Mallett Builders Tournament 71-66. Jhaylen Moss and Donovan Winey were sent in to slow down Elton guards Sherman Bellow and Jadon Ross, who combined to score all but one of Elton’s points in the first half as the Indians took a 29-22 lead into halftime.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO