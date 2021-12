Raleigh, N.C. — Let me start this with a clarification. I am not a soldier in the war against Christmas. I have no problem with Christmas. It just isn’t my holiday. I am in the minority here as a Jewish American, and I may roll my eyes when the Christmas music starts playing the day after Halloween, but I am not campaigning for the death of Santa. I really don’t care. But every once in a while, it’s nice to hear someone acknowledge that Christmas is not the only holiday.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO