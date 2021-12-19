No sign of violence after multiple people found dead inside Minnesota home, police say

San Antonio police said they have asked the FBI for help in the search for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a playground Monday afternoon. The girl, Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was at a playground inside an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when her mother left for a short time and returned to find that she was missing, officials said Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO