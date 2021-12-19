ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets play 'Jingle Bells' by shooting pucks at wreaths for holiday video

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Winnipeg players show off accuracy, musical chops playing Christmas carol. The Winnipeg Jets are usually shooting at a net to light the lamp, but this time it was to ring the bells. The Jingle Bells, to be specific. The team shared a holiday greeting for fans where forwards...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL
NHL

Connolly suspended four games for actions in Blackhawks game

NEW YORK -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended for four games, without pay, for interference against Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero during NHL Game No. 475 in Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 2:58...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down through holiday break due to COVID-19

Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
NHL
NHL

Zegras assist duplicated by Red Wings prospect playing in WHL

Portland forwards Hanas, Stefan, team up for amazing goal. Consider "The Zegras" assist officially imitated and duplicated. Detroit Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas, a forward for Portland of the Western Hockey League, pulled off an amazing assist, flipping the puck over the back of the net for teammate James Stefan to bat across the goal line in a 4-1 victory against Spokane on Monday.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
NHL

$1 Million 50/50 Super Jackpot On Sale Now!

..Four-day raffle has a guaranteed $500,000 minimum take-home prize. Vancouver, B.C. - The Canucks for Kids Fund, in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions (FS), is excited to announce the first 50/50 super jackpot of the season, with an estimated jackpot of over $1 million and a guaranteed minimum take-home prize of $500,000.
LOTTERY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Shuts Down Detroit Red Wings Through Holiday Break

The NHL announced today that due to continued COVID spread within the organization, the league has shut down the Detroit Red Wings through the holiday break. Detroit’s facilities will be closed through at least December 26, the last day of the holiday break. Until then, players and staff have effectively been sent home.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones all cross-border games until after Christmas break

The NHL has postponed any cross-border games through the Dec. 23 start of the holiday break amid the crush of COVID-19 cases in the league, and the chance of the NHL's presence at the Beijing Olympics appears to be dwindling. Meanwhile the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens paused all...
NHL
NHL

NHL, NHLPA Agree to Begin Holiday Break After Tuesday's Games

Resume Practices on Dec. 26, Game Schedule on Dec. 27, Remaining Games Scheduled for Dec. 23 Postponed. With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NHL

