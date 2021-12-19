ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

“Blue Lights and Smiles” event brings Christmas cheer to pediatric patients spending holidays in the hospital

By Sakura Gray
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEt21_0dQrPOxe00


COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local law enforcement agencies brought Christmas magic to children who are not able to be home for the holidays. Volunteers brought gifts, blue lights and Christmas cheer to sick children at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The annual event was hosted by the West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association as a way to show support for children stuck in the hospital for Christmas. A convoy of cars traveled from Columbus State University and flashed their police lights to patients in their hospital rooms.

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular shines once again, using light show to make a difference

Volunteers said a prayer for the patients and gathered presidents to be delivered to the hospital. Due to COVID restrictions, volunteers couldn’t hand-deliver the gifts to each patient, but organizer Antoinette Holloway says the event was special nonetheless.

“These children don’t get to come home because they’re going to be here at the hospital. And we want to do something for them to show that we care. And also as law enforcement agencies that come together.”

Antoinette Holloway, President, West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia

Come together they did. Volunteers from Columbus PD, CSU PD, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, the Reynolds Police Department, among others,  all came out to support these patients in need.

Though the holidays may be a difficult time for families with a sick child in the hospital, volunteers say they hope the event showed them that they are not alone — and that they have a community behind them ready to support them.

The event serves as a reminder that all it takes is a little bit of kindness to spread holiday magic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Civic Center hosts second-holiday food giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Civic Center partnered with Feeding the Valley and T-Mobile to host their annual food drive. This is the second year that the Columbus Civic Center is hosting its holiday food drive. The first-holiday food drive was held last year, two days before Thanksgiving. The event started at 9 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Remembering a Huntsville Christmas tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No one enjoyed Christmas more than the Higginbotham family in southeast Huntsville. Their holiday gift to the community just kept growing and growing. If you drove down their street, you may have gotten the kids out of the vehicle for a closer look at the Christmas wonderland. But the lights went dark […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Holiday gnomes are gaining in popularity this holiday season, here’s how you can join the craze

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Who could have “gnome” that friendly bearded characters in cute hats would be dominating this year’s holiday decor?  Holiday gnomes are popping up everywhere this season, from cozy bedding to festive entertaining essentials. They’ve even become one of the season’s top-selling characters featured on novelty clothing, right […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Volunteers#Weather#Columbus State University#Covid#Columbus Pd#Csu Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Columbus records 70th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Party Store on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. This led to the shooting death of 27-year-old, DeQuantae Tarver, marking the 70th homicide in Columbus for 2021. Tarver was pronounced dead at the hospital […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police presence on Brown Avenue and Amos Street (UPDATE: Child injured)

UPDATE (12/19/2021, 7:24 p.m.): Columbus PD confirms that an 11-year-old sustained serious injuries following a pedestrian versus vehicle incident. The child was transported to a near-by medical facility. Columbus PD responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. Stay with us as we continue to gather information. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is active police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WRBL News 3

Police presence on Macon Road by Midtown Shopping Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are currently on the scene of Macon Road by the Midtown Shopping Center (across from Wells Fargo Bank). A portion of Macon Road has been blocked off at the mall entrance, going east towards 1-85. Cars are being rerouted at this time. News 3 has a crew member on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Heavy police presence on Veterans Parkway in North Columbus

UPDATE 12/22/21 7:59AM – Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard said police officers were involved in a foot pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop. We are working to learn more details. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Muscogee County Sheriff’s authorities are on scene near the 5900 block of Veterans […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

KENTUCKY (AP) — A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside. Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy