LOS ANGELES – Eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 24-13 loss to Utah State in Saturday’s LA Bowl in SoFi Stadium:. Oregon State’s opportunity to seize control came in the first quarter. The opening drive for a 7-0 lead was a thing of beauty. The defense came to play, turning back Utah State three times during the opening quarter. But OSU seemed to be in such a hurry, as quarterback Chance Nolan threw several deep shots during the opening drives. Then came a fourth-and-3 play at the USU 39 that was screaming for a Jack Colletto appearance. Instead, the call became a hasty pass to Trey Lowe that never had a chance. If that drive leads to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead, the LA Bowl outcome might have been different.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO