On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO