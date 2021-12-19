ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler reportedly stabbed in neck during Once Upon A Time in LA festival in Exposition Park

By additional reporting by Sam Bader and Elizabeth Chapman, Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

A man was stabbed in the neck during a musical festival near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Once Upon A Time in LA music festival was taking place at Exposition Park Saturday night, and headliners included 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and YG, but the performances ended after the stabbing, the festival announced shortly after 10 p.m .

The man, whose identity has not been released but was described as being about 30 years old, was stabbed at about 8:40 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the LAPD.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a source “with direct knowledge of the incident,” said the victim was rapper Drakeo the Ruler , who was “was attacked by a group of people at the music festival and seriously injured.”

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Snoop Dogg
