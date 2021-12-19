ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts ‘flexible response’ in memo to NFL teams

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to 32 teams on Friday, explaining how the Covid-19 outbreak and the new variant have prompted a “flexible response” after the league postponed 15 games.

The NFL was forced to reschedule three weekend 15 games on Friday, shifting Raiders-Browns to Monday and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams to Tuesday, after the league’s most significant outbreak since the pandemic began.

About 100 NFL players have tested positive for Covid since Monday while the staff members of the teams also contracted the virus, including the vaccinated and boosted Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

"From the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, our focus has been to play our games in a safe and responsible way, consistent with the best available medical and public health advice, based on protocols jointly developed and implemented with the NFL Players Association," Mr Goodell wrote in a memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response. Based on medical advice, we have instituted additional protocols as well as revised testing protocols for reinstating players and staff who have tested positive. We have also considered whether certain games should be rescheduled in light of current conditions,” he added.

Earlier this week, the league and the union updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.

In another revised protocol, starting Sunday, only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of Covid-19 will be tested.

Also, higher risk players have until pm till Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.

"Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot," Mr Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs.

Additional reporting by agencies

