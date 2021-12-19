ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Earns assist Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Jones...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Strome
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy