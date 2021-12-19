Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Fifth straight win

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.
According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres will not play Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. Read more here:
With the NHL pulling out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19, there will be a lot of disappointed players around the league. Brad Marchand will be near the top of the list, as this may have been the only Olympic opportunity he’ll get.
Stamkos and the Lightning will not face the Coyotes on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Barring another change, Tampa Bay is still expected to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Stamkos has racked up 13 goals and 34 points through 28 games this season.
On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
