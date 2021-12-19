ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Fifth straight win

Andersen made 32 saves in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday. The Canes...

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Frederik Andersen
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
#Hurricanes
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Another game postponed

Stamkos and the Lightning will not face the Coyotes on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Barring another change, Tampa Bay is still expected to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Stamkos has racked up 13 goals and 34 points through 28 games this season.
NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
