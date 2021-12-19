ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

‘Christmas in the Neighborhood’ event gives hundreds of gifts to kids, families in need

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZ4Xa_0dQrMjuU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit did its part to make sure local kids got the holiday they deserve.

The eighth annual “Christmas in the Neighborhood” event took place Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Non-profit Upside Academy’s theme for the event this year was “Cosmic Christmas Drive-thru.” Hundreds of cars lined up for the event and were gifted with a bag full of presents — one Santa toy bag and a food box were given to those who came by.

Some families were given bicycles and gift cards. More than 1,000 bags of gifts were prepared for the event. Organizers said they would stay until every one was given out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Christmas for seniors and veterans in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live. With Christmas coming in just days, people around Kern County are getting ready to celebrate. That includes groups wanting to share the festive sprit with veterans and seniors who are limited this holiday season […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

M Street Navigation Center provides holiday meals to residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of the M Street Navigation Center were treated to a holiday meal Tuesday for its second annual Christmas luncheon. More than 140 meals were served to residents by supporters of the shelter including Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The center provides assistance with mental health and substance abuse counseling, health […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KHSD distributing meal kits to children for holiday break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District is distributing meal kits for children ages 2 to 18 until noon or kits run out. The kits are designed to last through the holiday break, each containing 10 days’ worth of breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners. The kits were being distributed in front of the Regional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Children with cancer get a Christmas surprise this holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Christmas celebration for children and families who need a little extra holiday cheer this season. Kids diagnosed with cancer were able to get gifts and meet Santa himself. It was called the Pediatric Christmas Drive-Thru. It was an event where kids who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield High School gives Christmas to 3-year-old Penelope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place. Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live. A murder suicide left a three-year-old girl parentless with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A family takes action

As the biological family of brothers Orson and Orrin West mark a year since their sons' disappearance, frustration and worn patience are fueling action by the Pettus family. A suit filed by the Pettus family alleges Kern County was negligent to take the boys from their birth parents. “We will see if that turns into more and it is incumbent upon these bureaucratic government agencies to do more with respect with the lives of children." Watch Part 1 in the 17 News special report, “Where are the Boys?” by 17’s Christian Galeno.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Thieves steal trailer of supplies from American Red Cross office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross in Kern County is asking for your help after someone broke in and stole a trailer full of relief supplies. The Red Cross says it happened overnight at their location on Gilmore Avenue in northwest Bakersfield. It appeared the thieves tried to take two trailers, but were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Charity#Upside Academy
KGET

Vigil remembers the unhoused and homeless people who died this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, local leaders and community members gathered Tuesday in memory of unhoused people who died this year. Studies across the world show the relationship between a lack of housing and increased mortality rates among the unsheltered. Research shows homeless persons are three to four times more likely […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A father’s pain

For Charles Pettus, the biological father of the missing boys, it’s been a year of pain and desolation, but also hope that he will be reunited with his sons. "Somebody knows what's going on. If you did something, let people know because you're hurting people's kids; you're taking family away from family. These were babies." Watch Part 2 in the 17 News special report, “Where are the Boys?” by 17’s Christian Galeno.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Honor Flight Kern County holds Christmas parade for veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Honor Flight brought the Christmas spirit Sunday to veterans who had to stay indoors. Organizers brought the parade including a motorcade of bikers, cars decorated with lights and military trucks to retirement homes at Seven Oaks and St. Lauren. It was a chance to share Christmas cheer with the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

HolidayLights at CALM; one of the best light shows third year in a row

HolidayLights at CALM in Bakersfield has been voted as one of the top ten best light shows in the U.S. by USA Today for a third consecutive year.    The public voted online for their favorite zoo light show and HolidayLights came in ninth place out of 20 nominees.    According to the CALM website, “this drive-thru light display is a safe entertainment experience that celebrates the tradition of CALM’s Holiday […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Adventist Health to bring mobile programs in McFarland, Arvin this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is bringing a mobile clinic providing services to people in McFarland and Arvin next week. Residents can make appointments for behavior health services, child healthcare, EKG, immunizations, sports physicals for student athletes, and women’s health physicals. The mobile clinic is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pesky pine: Christmas tree reported on Highway 99

UPDATE: The traffic hazard was no longer listed on the CHP website as of 10:30 a.m. The tree apparently has been moved. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas trees usually inspire feelings of joy, but this one could have drivers scowling like a Grinch. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist reported a Christmas tree […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accidently fires gun inside Adventist Health, police say

A previous version of this story had information from a preliminary police report stating that an elderly man went to visit his wife at the hospital and the gun went off when he was trying to unload his firearm. It has since been clarified that the man was a patient. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tense moments after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to be out in force during holiday period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the road from Friday evening through Sunday looking for reckless or suspected impaired drivers. Last year, officers arrested 573 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence during the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period, according to an agency news release. At […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy