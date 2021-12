FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida man said he was kicked off a United Airlines flight for using women’s underwear as a face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told WFTX he believes the rule requiring to wear face masks on a plane is silly, so he opted to follow the rule in a silly way. A passenger took a video of the incident on the plane and shared it with WFTX. In the video, you can see a flight attendant tell Jenne, “You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel.” She goes on to explain that he has to leave the plane because he is not in compliance with the airline’s mask policy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO