Bills’ WR Gabriel Davis is excited to have an increased role in the team’s offense, even though it is due to injuries among Buffalo’s wide receiver group. “I’m just blessed with the opportunity that I get to go out there and finally show what I can do,” Davis said on a podcast appearance. “Now that I have this opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it and not let those guys down. There are guys all around the league that are kind of in similar situations. That’s kind of what it was for me and I respected it, and whenever I went out there, I made sure I could make the most of it because that’s my job and that’s my role.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO