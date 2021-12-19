ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Revels celebrate early California history

By Tracy Lehr
 3 days ago
Revels return to The Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Christmas Revels returned to the stage at The Lobero Theatre.

Saturday's opening night included some audience participation.

The actors chose a dozen people to take part in the Revels rendition of "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

The show that is full of music and dancing delves into Richard Henry Dana's classic book "Two Years Before the Mast" during his visit to Santa Barbara in the mid 1830s.

A matinee will take place on Sunday at 2:30p.m.

For more information visit santabarararevels.org.

