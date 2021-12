MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A loon stuck on an icy lake in northern Minnesota has captivated people across the world hoping for a rescue. The duck, nicknamed "Gilligan", has been circling an unfrozen circle of open water in the middle of the lake for more than two weeks. Exactly why it can't fly away is unknown. But, because of the ice, rescue attempts are risky and already one attempt has been unsuccessful. But thousands are now watching online and hoping.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO