Even though the Colts are a potential playoff team this season, the team needs a lot more out of Carson Wentz than what he’s given them recently. Wentz has struggled the last few games and only has 200+ yards passing in one of the Colts’ last five games. He does have six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions but he’s also coming off a season-low 57 yards passing against the Patriots last Saturday.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO