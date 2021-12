FOXBORO (CBS) — Entering Week 15, the Patriots sat atop the AFC and controlled their fate as the conference’s top team. But a disappointing Saturday night loss in Indianapolis has derailed that quest for a first-round bye, which now belongs to the suddenly terrifying Kansas City Chiefs. Following this weekend’s defeat at the hands of the Colts, the Patriots are now second in the AFC. Gone is the top spot in the conference and that potential first-round bye, and with a rematch with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium this weekend, the Patriots will be battling to hang on to the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO