Jim Polzin: With power, finesse and resiliency, Wisconsin volleyball earns elusive title

This is the second of a five-part series. Part One is here. Members of The Fam got this list last night — you can join now at Madison365.org/TheFam!. is a meteorologist at News 3 Now, where he has become a well-known personality in the community since coming to Madison in 2018. Days after the murder of George Floyd, he declared “it’s time for me to speak up,” and no longer follow the advice of a mentor who’d cautioned him not to take on controversial topics as a public figure. But in a June 2020 editorial on WISC-TV in Madison, he recounted hearing racist jokes as a child and being encouraged by a professor to give up on college, and called on viewers to change the narrative around race. He got his start in TV as an associate producer and fill-in anchor at Western Kentucky University’s News Channel 12 and a weather anchor at WBKO, Bowling Green’s ABC affiliate.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO