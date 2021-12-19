ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jim Polzin: With power, finesse and resiliency, Wisconsin volleyball earns elusive title

By JIM POLZIN
La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydney Hilley had pictured the scene so many times that it felt like she’d actually lived it at some point. But here it was for real Saturday night at Nationwide Arena: The super senior setter being mobbed by her University of Wisconsin volleyball teammates as the Badgers celebrated...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 5

Related
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 48 Most Influential Black Leaders, Part 2

This is the second of a five-part series. Part One is here. Members of The Fam got this list last night — you can join now at Madison365.org/TheFam!. is a meteorologist at News 3 Now, where he has become a well-known personality in the community since coming to Madison in 2018. Days after the murder of George Floyd, he declared “it’s time for me to speak up,” and no longer follow the advice of a mentor who’d cautioned him not to take on controversial topics as a public figure. But in a June 2020 editorial on WISC-TV in Madison, he recounted hearing racist jokes as a child and being encouraged by a professor to give up on college, and called on viewers to change the narrative around race. He got his start in TV as an associate producer and fill-in anchor at Western Kentucky University’s News Channel 12 and a weather anchor at WBKO, Bowling Green’s ABC affiliate.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Sheffield
Person
Lauren Carlini
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Lauren Barnes
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns to AP Top 25

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team re-entered the AP Top 25 on Monday. The Badgers checked in at No. 24 after just missing last week. They rallied to beat Nicholls State without leading scorer Johnny Davis in their lone game last week. UW (9-2) made its Top 25 season debut...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Resiliency#College Football#University Of Wisconsin#Badgers#Uw#All American
FlurrySports

Arizona Moves Into Top 5 of College Basketball Rankings

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there have been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. With an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country, many schools have put their basketball program on pause. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
tucson.com

Former Arizona assistant Justin Gainey prepares Tennessee to face Wildcats

After coaching and mentoring Christian Koloko during his freshman year at Arizona, watching the 7-foot Cameroonian take the first steps toward becoming the menacing rim-protector he is today, Justin Gainey now has to figure out how to beat him. Gainey, an assistant coach at Arizona during the 2018-19 and 2019-20...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy