2021 SC World Champs: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

By Ben Dornan
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

SCM (25m) Having cleared the halfway point of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships, day 4 will feature a shorter prelims session than the ones that we’ve seen so far. The session will be bookended by the men’s 4×50 and 4×200 freestyles and will feature 4 individual...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Canada Wins Three Gold Medals with Pickrem, MacNeil, 800 Free Relay (Day Five Women’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Canada Wins Three Gold Medals with Pickrem, MacNeil, 800 Free Relay (Day Five Women’s Recap) Over the past six years, Canada has become one of the powerhouse nations of women’s swimming, and that was on full display on day five of the Short Course World Championships as the Canadians surged to three gold medals. First, Sydney Pickrem defeated the field for gold in the women’s 200 IM, and then Maggie MacNeil blasted a world record while leading a 1-2 finish for Canada (with Kylie Masse) in the 50 backstroke.
SWIMMING & SURFING
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tennis' golden girl finishes 2021 with ANOTHER win: Emma Raducanu, 19, crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year following her stunning US Open triumph, making her the first female winner since 2006

The new queen of British tennis emulated real-life royalty on Sunday night when she was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. The tennis star, who lives in Kent, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph in September, and has since been invited to represent an array of luxury brands.
TENNIS
thesalemnewsonline.com

Hank, along with Notter, reach world champ podium

A goal set in 2019 turned into reality for pro-handler Kris Notter and dog, Hank, on Oct. 6. Notter, along with teammate Chris Knapp of St. Louis and dog, Hank, won the 2021 Skyhoundz Pairs Distance and Accuracy World Championship held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Skyhoundz World Championship is the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew, Michael Brinegar, Rhyan White Withdraw from SC Worlds

SCM (25m) A trio of American swimmers have returned home from the Short Course World Championships early. USA Swimming confirmed the news, but refused to share any details, as they have with other COVID-related withdrawals. “Out of an abundance of caution, Michael Brinegar, Michael Andrew and Rhyan White have withdrawn...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

U.S. Men Break American Record in 4×200 Free Relay, Narrowly Miss World Record

SCM (25m) Championship Record: 6:46.81 – Brazil – 14 DEC 2018. In an upset of sorts, the United States men pulled off a dominant victory in the men’s 4×200 free relay tonight, swimming out of lane 1. Kieran Smith set the tone nicely for the Americans, swimming a huge personal best of 1:41.79 on the lead-off leg to give his team a 0.72-second lead. Trenton Julian went next for the U.S., swimming a 1:41.35 to expand the lead over the field. Carson Foster then dove in, expanding the lead further with aa 1:41.65, before Ryan Held sealed the deal with a 1:42.21 anchor.
SWIMMING & SURFING
olympics.com

Get to know big air world champ Oliwer Magnusson

With one big victory earlier this year in the big air event at the World Championships in Aspen, Colorado, Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson showed the world he'd be one to watch in the freestyle skiing competition at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. "My goal is to become the world's...
ASPEN, CO
swimswam.com

Kieran Smith Uses Unique Two-Foot-Stepover-Start at Short Course Worlds

A daredevil two-footed stepover start by Kieran Smith on Sunday caught the attention of Arizona State assistant coach Herbie Behm. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. American swimmer Kieran Smith is using a unique new relay start at the Short Course World Championships this week in Dubai, starting with two...
ARIZONA STATE
swimswam.com

Downs Becomes First to Sweep Men’s Springboard Events at Winter Nationals

2020 Olympian Tyler Downs earned his third National Title of the event after winning the 1-Meter Springboard Final. Current photo via USA Diving. 2020 Olympian, Tyler Downs earned his third National Title of the event after winning the 1-Meter Springboard Final. Downs, who became the first to sweep the Men’s Springboard events since it’s inception in 2010, found himself once again competing against Olympic teammate Andrew Capobianco for the top spot on the podium. Downs went into the final round after prelims with a 16-point lead over Capobianco. He sealed his victory during his second and fourth dives, a Forward 3 1/2 Somersault Tuck and a Reverse 2 1/2 Somersault Tuck, scoring 9’s and 9.5’s on both for scores of 81.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Egypt Shatters African Record in Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay with Prelims 1:33.19

SCM (25m) Championship Record: 1:30.51 – Brazil – 4 DEC 2014. Egypt took 2nd in this morning’s prelims of the men’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:33.19. The team of Mohamed Samy, Youssef Elkamash, Youssef Ramadan, and Abdelrahman Sameh shredded the African Record in the process. The previous African Record was held by South Africa at 1:34.30 from the 2014 Short Course World Champs. That South African team featured Olympic Gold medalist and 6-time World Champs Gold medalist breaststroker Cameron van der Burgh, as well as Olympic Gold medalist and 14-time World Champs Gold medalist butterflier Chad le Clos.
