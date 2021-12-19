2021 SC World Champs: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 Olympian Tyler Downs earned his third National Title of the event after winning the 1-Meter Springboard Final. Current photo via USA Diving. 2020 Olympian, Tyler Downs earned his third National Title of the event after winning the 1-Meter Springboard Final. Downs, who became the first to sweep the Men’s Springboard events since it’s inception in 2010, found himself once again competing against Olympic teammate Andrew Capobianco for the top spot on the podium. Downs went into the final round after prelims with a 16-point lead over Capobianco. He sealed his victory during his second and fourth dives, a Forward 3 1/2 Somersault Tuck and a Reverse 2 1/2 Somersault Tuck, scoring 9’s and 9.5’s on both for scores of 81.

