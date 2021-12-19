Reitz tops McCracken County to remain undefeated

(WEHT) – Unbeaten Reitz took on McCracken County in the annual Bosse Winter Classic. The Panthers and Mustangs entered the half tied at 27. After a back and forth second half, Reitz was able to pull away late in the fourth, squeaking by to stay perfect with a final of 59 to 53.

Koston McReynolds led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points, followed by Gavin Schippert with 18 and Isaac Higgs with 13.

