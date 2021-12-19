ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Reitz tops McCracken County to remain undefeated

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

(WEHT) – Unbeaten Reitz took on McCracken County in the annual Bosse Winter Classic. The Panthers and Mustangs entered the half tied at 27. After a back and forth second half, Reitz was able to pull away late in the fourth, squeaking by to stay perfect with a final of 59 to 53.

Koston McReynolds led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points, followed by Gavin Schippert with 18 and Isaac Higgs with 13.

Related
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID

This week’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely. The Bluegrass rivalry matchup that was scheduled for Wednesday between the […]
LEXINGTON, KY
Gibson Southern senior and head coach honored at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Saturday night was a big night in Indianapolis. Not only did the Colts snap the Patriots seven game winning streak, but something a little closer to home here in the Tri-State. Just three weeks after Gibson Southern picked up their first-ever state championship title, some members of the Titans squad made another […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Black Hills State basketball remains undefeated at home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets basketball teams have yet to lose a game at the Donald E. Young Center in the 2021-22 season, and they kept that trend going Sunday against the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Ben Burns has the highlights.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ROUNDUP: Momence boys hoops remain undefeated with win over Wilmington

Momence jumped out to a commanding 21-6 lead after the first quarter before never turning back to remain undefeated (9-0) on the season. Jaden Walls notched a team-high 23 points to lead the Redskins. Haven Roberts tallied 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds. James Stevenson Jr. added 14 points eight rebounds, and four steals. Kud'de Bertram chipped in six points.
MOMENCE, IL
Cowboys dominate Utah Valley, remain undefeated

Utah Valley’s second highest program attendance total couldn’t assist the Wolverines to an upset victory Monday evening. No. 4 Oklahoma State remained undefeated with a 37-0 road win over Utah Valley. The Cowboys (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) started with a victory in the 125-pound dual for Trevor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Florida tops Murray State to stay undefeated in the O'Dome

Florida closed out its non-conference season with a double-digit win against Murray State on Tuesday afternoon at the Stephen O’Connell Center, extending its undefeated home record to 6-0. Every Gator played at least seven minutes against the Racers (8-3) as interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley relied on her...
FLORIDA STATE
Geneseo Lady Leafs remain undefeated

GENESEO VS. DIXON – WIN 55-48 In reference to the game, Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison said, “The match of unbeaten state-ranked teams lived up to the hype.”. Geneseo and Dixon battled the entire game and the Lady Leafs came out on top 55-48. The two teams play different styles and both forced the other into uncomfortable situations at times. In the end, the Lady Leafs made their free throws down the stretch to secure the game.
GENESEO, IL
Schuylkill Valley girls basketball dominates Hamburg to remain undefeated

Schuylkill Valley relied on its stifling defense on Monday night to remain undefeated with a 43-21 win at Hamburg. The Panthers (2-0 Berks III, 6-0) protected the paint and allowed few uncontested shots to Hamburg (0-2 Berks III, 2-3) in a Berks Girls Basketball League Division III matchup. Schuylkill Valley’s...
HAMBURG, PA
EHT remains undefeated with win over Mainland

Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 28 points to lead the undefeated Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 75-59 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday. Isaiah Glenn added 19 points for the Eagles (3-0). DJ Germann scored 14. Anthony Colon (10)...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
