Pokemon has a lot of quirks fans might not know about, but one of its most intriguing truths comes courtesy of a multiverse. If you did not know, the franchise has a whole host of universes as the anime, games, and movies exist is separate dimensions. Now, this hasn't been explored often in the anime, but Pokemon Journeys just changed that. And thanks to a new promo, the show's multiverse is ready to expand even more so!

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO