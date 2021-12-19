Gov. Abbott: ‘Joe Biden facilitated’ fentanyl deaths in U.S.
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held an event in Rio Grande City to debut actions taken by the state to build a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. During the event, Abbott once again laid blame for border conditions at the...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and several of his fellow Republican legislators signed an amicus brief backing the Navy SEALs suing President Biden and the administration over his military COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Cruz led seven of his Senate colleagues on the brief, which was also joined by 38 House Republicans led...
Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this year for a 2004 drug arrest in Houston by a former officer whose police work is no longer trusted by prosecutors. Texas' parole board — stacked with Abbott appointees — unanimously recommended a pardon for Floyd in October. Since then, the two-term Republican governor,...
Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
STARR COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday showed off the first state-built border wall in the nation, and he said more walls will soon be built in other parts of the state. Abbott was flanked by Texas General Land Commissioner George P. Bush, whose...
"In the coming days, we'll make an announcement in Starr County, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, where roughly 40 percent of all illegal immigrant apprehensions in our country occur," Land Commissioner George P. Bush said.
O'Rourke says Texans will pay the "tens of billions" it'll take to prevent another mass outage this winter. Concerns over the power grid's reliability have lingered since February's deadly winter storm, which left millions without heat and lights for days in freezing temperatures.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Rio Grande City on Saturday to mark the construction of a segment of a wall along the border with Mexico. The wall is being built on state-owned land with state funds and private donations.
Texas has begun building its own "wall" of huge steel bars on the border with Mexico, its Republican governor Greg Abbott said Saturday, accusing President Joe Biden of not doing enough to stop illegal immigration. Such a wall "is needed for one single reason, and that's because the Biden administration has failed to do its job," he said from Rio Grande City, speaking in front of a crane and steel bars.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden promised to defeat COVID-19, but despite a record vaccination rollout nationwide, the virus is beating him. Now, instead of declaring a path toward victory in his war against COVID-19, he is predicting a ‘winter of death’ for the unvaccinated…and by unvaccinated, Biden also means the unboosted.
Gov. Ron DeSantis took time during a news conference about transportation, education and the trucking industry on Thursday to show surprise and disappointment about the Biden administration vaccine mandates winding through the national court system. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in New Orleans on Wednesday “lifted a...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he will not impose a federal vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard, despite warnings from the Department of Defense of consequences for guard members who remain unvaccinated without an exemption. Abbott's office said the governor sent a letter to U.S. Secretary...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz can add the “2022 Bum Steer Award” from Texas Monthly to their list of accomplishments this year. Abbott was named the “worst Texan” by the magazine while Cruz nabbed Texas Monthly’s first runner-up for the category.
Thumbs up. In the 2006 satire “Thank You For Smoking,” a handsome tobacco lobbyist played by Aaron Eckhart dines once a week with two toxic contemporaries, lobbyists for the alcohol and the firearms industries. If there were a 2021 remake, the anti-vaxxer contingent would add one more member to this meeting of the Merchants of Death: a ruthless advocate for the dreaded COVID-19 vaccine! The character would be played, of course, by Houston’s own affable, indefatigable Dr. Peter Hotez. Those who would rather believe in vaccine conspiracies than in vaccine science have long trolled Hotez, a bow tie-wearing vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, even before his diligent warnings throughout the pandemic made him a household name and earned him a stint as grand marshal in this year’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Recently, his high visibility on TV and elsewhere prompted a Twitter skeptic to ask Hotez: “How much money have you made due to the pandemic Peter?” Hotez didn’t hesitate: “It’s a very good question,” he tweeted, and then gave a very good answer: “My cable network news interviews: $0. My podcast interviews: $0. My writings: $0. Our Covid vaccine $0. My grand rounds honoraria: about $800-$900.” And there you have it. The grand total for what must be hundreds of hours spent answering reporters’ questions and trying to save lives by educating Americans about a deadly disease and a life-saving vaccine is enough for a nice family dinner and a bow tie shopping spree at the Galleria. It is we, the American people and Houstonians in particular, who are richer for Hotez’s knowledge and efforts. We can hardly say the same for his trolling Merchants of Doubt.
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Fourteen candidates, six Republicans and eight Democrats, have entered the Lone Star State’s 2022 gubernatorial race as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Secretary of State. Next year is set to be a busy election cycle for Texas, with all major statewide offices,...
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, reaffirming that Texas will not impose the Federal vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard. Abbott sent this letter in response to Secretary Austin threatening to cut off federal...
