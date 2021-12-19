Gov. Abbott: ‘Joe Biden facilitated’ fentanyl deaths in U.S.

Thumbs up. In the 2006 satire “Thank You For Smoking,” a handsome tobacco lobbyist played by Aaron Eckhart dines once a week with two toxic contemporaries, lobbyists for the alcohol and the firearms industries. If there were a 2021 remake, the anti-vaxxer contingent would add one more member to this meeting of the Merchants of Death: a ruthless advocate for the dreaded COVID-19 vaccine! The character would be played, of course, by Houston’s own affable, indefatigable Dr. Peter Hotez. Those who would rather believe in vaccine conspiracies than in vaccine science have long trolled Hotez, a bow tie-wearing vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, even before his diligent warnings throughout the pandemic made him a household name and earned him a stint as grand marshal in this year’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Recently, his high visibility on TV and elsewhere prompted a Twitter skeptic to ask Hotez: “How much money have you made due to the pandemic Peter?” Hotez didn’t hesitate: “It’s a very good question,” he tweeted, and then gave a very good answer: “My cable network news interviews: $0. My podcast interviews: $0. My writings: $0. Our Covid vaccine $0. My grand rounds honoraria: about $800-$900.” And there you have it. The grand total for what must be hundreds of hours spent answering reporters’ questions and trying to save lives by educating Americans about a deadly disease and a life-saving vaccine is enough for a nice family dinner and a bow tie shopping spree at the Galleria. It is we, the American people and Houstonians in particular, who are richer for Hotez’s knowledge and efforts. We can hardly say the same for his trolling Merchants of Doubt.

