Rio Grande City, TX

Gov. Abbott: ‘Joe Biden facilitated’ fentanyl deaths in U.S.

By Russell Falcon
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held an event in Rio Grande City to debut actions taken by the state to build a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. During the event, Abbott once again laid blame for border conditions at the...

www.krqe.com

Rio Grande City, TX
Government
