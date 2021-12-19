Why Did Patriots Kick Crunch-Time Field Goal Vs. Colts? Bill Belichick Responds

Before taking questions from reporters Monday morning, Bill Belichick did something unexpected -- he apologized to the media. “Look fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," he said. "Obviously, a frustrating game. Down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. There isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly, we had problems in every area. There was no simple answer and every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Ever area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped. Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t really too much to say. I don’t know if there’s a whole lot more to say now, but it’s not your fault. That was a frustrating game.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO