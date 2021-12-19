ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Patriots Kick Crunch-Time Field Goal Vs. Colts? Bill Belichick Responds

By Sean T. McGuire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a questionable decision with less than nine minutes left in what turned out to be a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Belichick opted for the Patriots to kick a field goal while trailing...

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Can’t Understand Why This Colts Player Wasn’t Ejected

Bill Belichick has an issue with how officials handled a post-whistle incident during Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Midway through the third quarter, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got into a heated, physical exchange that led to both players being ejected. Pittman, while adjusting his helmet, shoved Dugger, who swung back. Indy’s top wideout then went back at Dugger, with the New England safety appearing to pull off Pittman’s helmet.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork Shares One Secret Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Methods

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If Bill Belichick is the GOAT, what makes him so great? It’s one of those questions that can’t ever be answered in a simple fashion. It’s a complex question that demands complex answers. So whenever one of his former players sheds a light on particular aspects of his coaching style, it always helps to paint the picture of how Belichick operates and why his teams have won so many football games. Vince Wilfork did that in Tom Brady’s newest documentary episode for ESPN. The installment focused on the 2014 season and the Patriots’ run to their...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
NBC Sports

Belichick thinks officials missed this 'clear-cut ejection' in Patriots-Colts

Emotions were running high at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night when the Indianapolis Colts hosted the New England Patriots in a game with playoff implications in the AFC. Tempers flared in the third quarter when Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman got tangled up during a play and had an altercation afterward.
NFL
NESN

Why Bill Belichick Apologized To Reporters Two Days After Loss To Colts

It wasn’t surprising to see Bill Belichick grumble his way through his postgame news conference after the New England Patriots’ sloppy loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It was surprising to hear him apologize for it two days later. The Patriots head coach opened his Monday morning video conference...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. Bill has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 2 decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Boston Herald

Bill Belichick addresses notion of Patriots having poor practice week ahead of Colts game

Following the Patriots loss to Indianapolis Saturday night, Mac Jones claimed the team didn’t have a good week of practice in the lead-up to the game. The Patriots rookie quarterback said “the energy was kind of low,” and “not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played.”
NFL
NESN

NFL’s Surge In COVID-19 Cases Has Bill Belichick Asking This Question

With positive COVID-19 cases piling up around the NFL, Bill Belichick braces for bad news each time he arrives at the New England Patriots’ facility. So far, the Patriots have been fortunate to largely avoid the league-wide spike in COVID positives fueled by the new Omicron variant. But Belichick knows that can change at any point.
NFL
Boston Herald

Bill Belichick explains controversial fourth down decision against Colts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has gotten considerable backlash for not going for it on 4th-and-goal from the seven-yard line in the fourth quarter of the 27-17 loss to the Colts. At the time, the Patriots were down 20-7 with 9:08 to play. Belichick opted to kick a field goal,...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Also Unhappy About This Overlooked Bad Play In Patriots-Colts

Plays such as Mac Jones’ two interceptions and Jonathan Taylor’s game-clinching touchdown are the ones that stand out, but the Patriots had numerous execution breakdowns in their Saturday night loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bill Belichick was asked about one during his Monday morning video conference, and it’s...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Bill Belichick Gave Surprising Apology to Patriots Reporters, Here's Why

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his press conference on Monday with an apology to team reporters. The notoriously stoic coach acknowledged he was being "a little short" following the Patriots' 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (December 18) and realized he was in the wrong after having a day to reflect on his actions.
NFL
audacy.com

Bill Belichick opens Monday's press conference with rare apology to media

Before taking questions from reporters Monday morning, Bill Belichick did something unexpected -- he apologized to the media. “Look fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," he said. "Obviously, a frustrating game. Down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. There isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly, we had problems in every area. There was no simple answer and every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Ever area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped. Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t really too much to say. I don’t know if there’s a whole lot more to say now, but it’s not your fault. That was a frustrating game.”
NFL
