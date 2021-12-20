ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Events In And Around Sacramento For The Christmas Season

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the holiday season upon us, you may be looking for some fun activities to do with family and friends.

CBS13 has put together a list of some festivities that you can take advantage of in and around the Sacramento area.

Theater Of Lights

With the power back on in Downtown Sacramento, you can check out the majestic Theater of Lights near the Old Sacramento Waterfront. This is an event that is offered through December 31, with Old Sacramento decked out in lights, festive decorations, and other winter scenery like falling snowflakes.

For more information visit the website, here .

Christmas Caroling on Horseback

If you love Christmas caroling, look no further. The Sierra Foothills Horseman’s Association is throwing a carloing event that starts at the Lincoln Meadows Care Center. Taking place Sunday, December 19th, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., this ride will be sure to bring you and your family much needed Christmas cheer.

For more information, visit their website, here .

Christmas-Themed Escape Room

If you love virtual reality, then this Christmas-themed escape room in Sacramento might be perfect for you and the family.

The game features a VR quest to help save Christmas by rescuing Santa and making sure that everything is in order at the North Pole. The VR game allows children to help Santa Find his Way Home in this creative twist on the escape room experience.

For more information, visit their website, here .

Christmas Theater

If you enjoy watching live theater, then this may be the perfect event to bring your family together.

Every year, the City Theatre Company (a division of Sacramento City College) puts on a beautiful holiday production. Because this is a Sacramento Christmas tradition, tickets should be purchased in advance as they may sell out quickly.

For more information, visit their website, here .

Living Nativity Drive-Thru

If you’re a fan of Christmas lights and nativity scenes, then making the trip to Stockton for this living nativity drive-thru may be a good choice.

The scene will be located at 10702 Lower Sacramento Road in Stockton on Sunday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their website, here .

Christmas At Fairytale Town

If you and your kids love visiting Fairytale Town during the year, during the holiday season they will love it even more.

During the Christmas season, your kids can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences and special events, as well as all of the other great activities that are usually available at this delightful park, including friendly goats.

For more information, visit their website, here .

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

If you’re a fan of fourth of July firework shows, then good news—you don’t have to wait another half year to see some.

Sacramento puts on a spectacular fireworks display every New Year’s Eve. While not technically a Christmas event, everyone considers New Year’s Eve to be part of the holiday season, so I’m including it here!

This event is free and open to the public, with live music, dinner specials at nearby restaurants prior to the show, and food and drink sellers near the show’s location.

The event is near Old Sacramento and takes place on December 31st.

Make sure to arrive early to take in the sights before settling in with a drink or a cup of coffee to watch the action after dark.

For more information, visit their website, here .

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink presented by Dignity Health is officially open. If you enjoy gliding across the ice (or awkwardly stumbling), feel free to take the family to the Sacramento Ice Rink located at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K street.

Currently, they’re open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit their website, here .

