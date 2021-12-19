ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Motormouth: Bonding over car talk

By BOB WEBER Tribune News Service
nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Ill., in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Motormouth: Beware of counterfeit auto parts

Q: I have a 2010 Honda Accord with 110,000 miles on it. I am going to replace the spark plugs. The recommended iridium spark plugs, NGK or Denso, are very expensive. Some online prices for the same spark plug are almost half the cost. There are numerous articles on the internet warning of fake spark plugs. Are these cheap spark plugs OK to use, and how can one tell the difference between the fake spark plugs and the real ones?
CARS
arcamax.com

Motormouth: Turn signal on, headlight off?

Q: I've noticed on a number of cars that when the front turn signal is on, the headlight on that side is off. Is that a new feature and why have the light turn off?. A: What you’re seeing is sort of an optical illusion. When the turn signals are on, the daytime running lights (DRLs) are turned off making the turn signals more obvious. On older models of vehicles, the headlights themselves were illuminated at a lower power to provide the DRLs.
CARS
The Lima News

Real Wheels: Bonding over a love for older cars

BLUFFTON — Carter Dailey, of Bluffton, owns this 1985 Cadillac Eldorado. He has owned the car for almost one year. He purchased the car from Jack Tripplehorn, also known as “The Bear.” Tripplehorn and Dailey’s grandfather, Rick Davis, are good friends. The Cadillac Eldorado is a...
BLUFFTON, OH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Motormouth: Brakes will work despite ABS issue

Q: The antilock brakes (ABS) on my 2003 Camry sometimes pulsate when I'm slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens when I'm just short of stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did not malfunction then. He said they could not diagnose the problem unless the ABS light is lit, but not to worry. The brakes are hydraulic, and the ABS is electronic, so the brakes will continue to stop the car even if the ABS isn't working properly. Is it OK not to be concerned?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
920kvec.com

Jason Talks about electric cars

Join the Motor Mouths every Saturday morning at 8am. The Motor Mouths will be happy to answer any questions you have about your cars needs. Call host Jason Ornelas at 543-8830. The Motor Mouths are brought to you by Absolute Auto Tech.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
CBS Chicago

Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts — Where Were Illinois State Police?

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a scene from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but it’s real – drivers were recently seen on video pulling dangerous stunts right on the Eisenhower Expressway. If you’re wondering how it was allowed to happen, so are we. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry went searching for answers Monday. Imagine hopping on the Ike, only to come to a complete stop – not because of rush hour, an accident, or an emergency – but because some people decided to shut the expressway down. On Monday night, a close look at the pavement still reveals some tire marks...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Weber
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car flips over during crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that injured one person. First responders arrived at W. 117th St. and Detroit just after 11:30 p.m. where a car hit a tree and then a pole. The vehicle was flipped on its side when first responders got to the scene. One […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Car Talk: The price is right for tire pressure sensor battery replacement

Do tire pressure sensors use individual batteries (that may last only 10 years) rather than the car’s electrical system? Could such a battery replacement cost about $85 for each wheel?. What about other sensors on the car? Are they battery powered, too? — Ken Let me guess, Ken....
CARS
cortlandvoice.com

Car rolls over in the town of Cortlandville

A car rolled over in front of the CountryMax store on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville Monday, according to a Cortland Fire Department report on Facebook. At 10:22 a.m. on Monday, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a two-car collision on Route 13. According to reports, it was a t-bone collision with one of the cars rolled over “with entrapment.”
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Chicago Tribune#Digital
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
New Castle News

Car Talk: When it comes to air bags, more is not always merrier

Dear Car Talk: What’s the purpose of knee airbags? I was in an accident that resulted in the knee airbag doing major damage to my left leg. The right leg was on the brake and sustained bruising but not terrible problems. Are the airbag manufacturers just good friends with...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
BBC

Young mechanic was crushed by quad bike

Apprentice mechanic Adam Reid died in a road accident last February. A fatal accident inquiry has found that he was crushed by the quad bike he was riding after it crashed. What caused Mr Reid to crash remains unknown. A sheriff said the 18-year-old's death would still be keenly felt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 336: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Road Test Results

Main theme: This week we discuss our test results of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. We explain what EUV means, talk about how this new version compares with the original Bolt, and debate whether it falls short of its promise because it lacks key SUV attributes, such as increased ground clearance, extra cargo space, and available all-wheel drive. We also explain why we—and other Bolt owners—have had to park the vehicle outside and far away from any buildings.
CARS
WIFR

Car rolls over at State and Pleasant St. in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorist rolled their car at the intersection of State St. and Pleasant St. in Belvidere Tuesday night. First responders are at the scene of the accident. Injuries and damage are unknown at this time. This story is developing and will be updated as information is...
BELVIDERE, IL
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 337: Driving the 2022 Volkswagen GTI

Main theme: In this show, we give our first impressions of the 2022 Volkswagen GTI. This hot hatchback has been a staff favorite for years, but does the redesigned model live up to its legacy? The sporty car segment has taken a hefty popularity hit over the years due to the public’s desire for SUVs and pickup trucks. We discuss whether the new GTI has the stuff to lure buyers back. And did VW make one crucial mistake with this new design?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy