Lafayette, LA

UL graduate's obstacles in 2021

By Drakkar Francois
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJERC_0dQrF9AE00

At the Cajundome, Friday, Fall 2021 graduates celebrated with their family and friends.

The graduates from the school of engineering walked across the stage.

After the ceremony, we spoke with one of the graduates there who says he is humbled by the experience and will forever be thankful.

Jace Mayrga tells KATC, "You know, I tell people all the time, when I came to UL as a freshman, I came with 50 bucks and two pairs of clothes. So, to be here now and to have success and accolades, it's just amazing."

Although the graduates did achieve a major goal Friday, many say their biggest obstacle came from the Coronavirus.

"How I guess to learn different instead of learning in a classroom, personally, I've always been a tech person too. I've been more focus to technology anyway. So, this transition wasn't as difficult, but friends and people that I've known , I kinda had to help them navigate and to work soon."

