ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Christmas tree auction in Templeton to support nonprofits

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25luCH_0dQrF8HV00

The city of Templeton celebrated its Christmas on Main Street event with a special tree auction to support nine nonprofits.

The event organized by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce took place from 4pm to 7 pm on the south end of Main Street and 8th street in Templeton.

Nine businesses adopted a nonprofit organization and decorated a Christmas tree that was later auctioned off with gifts and decorations included.

Home Depot and Armet's Landscaping donated the trees.

“We're very excited, one of the trees is already up to $1,000, which is great for a small non profit, it’s amazing, so hopefully in the years to come we can even get more for each of them,” said Aletha, the treasurer for the Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

The following organizations were selected:

  1. Templeton Chamber of Commerce benefiting Coats for Kids.
  1. Armet's Landscaping benefiting Templeton Middle School PTO.
  1. Umpqua Bank benefiting Templeton Recreation Foundation.
  1. 15C Wine Bar benefiting Art 4 Children.
  1. Martinelli Landscape Construction benefiting Templeton High School Drama Boosters.
  1. Amy & Jaime's Place benefiting Must! Charities.
  1. Jordan Traub, Realtor, Merrill & Assoc. benefiting Templeton Community Library Association.
  1. Kitchenette benefiting CASA of SLO County.
  1. Templeton Mercantile benefiting Family Care Network.

All funds from the auctioned trees will be donated to the each nonprofit.

In addition to the auction, attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus and shop around the downtown area.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBY News

Santa Maria Library offers break from fines in January

In January, patrons of the Santa Maria Library will be able to bring back overdue books and have their fees waived. The program, Library Fine Amnesty Month, runs through the month. Organizers say they hope that patrons, especially children with blocked cards, will come and start using the library again.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Templeton, CA
Society
City
Templeton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Christmas Tree#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Home Depot#Armet#Umpqua Bank#Amy Jaime#Realtor Merrill Assoc#Casa#Templeton Mercantile#Santa Claus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy