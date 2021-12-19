ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fresno nonprofit started by NFL's Jaylon Johnson brings holiday cheer to kids

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265jLV_0dQrF7Om00

Hundreds of Fresno kids will be able to open Christmas presents this year, all thanks to a new local nonprofit's work in the community.

Kevvys Vision Project, alongside NFL player Jaylon Johnson, is bringing holiday cheer just one week away from Christmas.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 100 kids got to paint ornaments, drink hot cocoa, participate in a 'cake walk' and even leave with a special Christmas giveaway - a bag full of toys.

Rosalinda Villalva has four kids.

She says the pandemic has put her family in tough times.

And with her children stuck inside, she's happy for opportunities like this.

"As hard as it is with four kids around Christmas time, it helps us out a lot to be able to give them at least a gift," she says.

The nonprofit is in honor of Kev'vion Schrubb, whose life was tragically cut short when the 22-year-old was gunned down on August 8 near Fresno State.

Now his best friend, NFL player Jaylon Johnson, whose mother was seen there helping out, is using his platform to start the Kevvys Vision Project and continue the work Kev'vion started by helping local families during difficult times.

Kev'vion played football at Central High and was a student within Central Unified School district.

The nonprofit focuses on children within the same neighborhood.

Kev'vion's mother says she is grateful for the community support.

The nonprofit is planning to host a summer camp with Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson in Fresno. You can find more information on the Kevvy's Vision Project Instagram page .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a top defensive player on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the team’s next game due to COVID-19. Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID,...
NFL
TMZ.com

Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns. "I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Fresno State#Bears#American Football#The Kevvys Vision Project#Central Unified School#Vision Project Instagram
BearDigest

Bears Get Two Pro Bowl Berths

It's been a disappointing season for the team at 4-9 but for two Bears individual performances earned high distinctions. Both edge rusher Robert Quinn and return man Jakeem Grant were named to the NFC team Monday for the Pro Bowl. Quinn has been in it twice before but not since...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team — but not Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Placing CB Jaylon Johnson & S Tashaun Gipson On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday that they are placing CB Jaylon Johnson and S Tashaun Gipson on the COVID-19 list. Johnson, 22, was a two-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors before the Bears selected him with the No. 50 pick in last year’s draft. He...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 15 recap: Chicago Bears fall 17-9 to the Minnesota Vikings, committing 3 turnovers and failing in the red zone 4 times

The Chicago Bears played Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without 14 players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a handful of others who were out with injuries. Precision, discipline and anything resembling winning football were missing too. The list of Bears mistakes in the 17-9 loss — which officially eliminated the Bears (4-10) from playoff contention — was lengthy. ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy