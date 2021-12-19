Fresno nonprofit started by NFL's Jaylon Johnson brings holiday cheer to kids

Hundreds of Fresno kids will be able to open Christmas presents this year, all thanks to a new local nonprofit's work in the community.

Kevvys Vision Project, alongside NFL player Jaylon Johnson, is bringing holiday cheer just one week away from Christmas.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 100 kids got to paint ornaments, drink hot cocoa, participate in a 'cake walk' and even leave with a special Christmas giveaway - a bag full of toys.

Rosalinda Villalva has four kids.

She says the pandemic has put her family in tough times.

And with her children stuck inside, she's happy for opportunities like this.

"As hard as it is with four kids around Christmas time, it helps us out a lot to be able to give them at least a gift," she says.

The nonprofit is in honor of Kev'vion Schrubb, whose life was tragically cut short when the 22-year-old was gunned down on August 8 near Fresno State.

Now his best friend, NFL player Jaylon Johnson, whose mother was seen there helping out, is using his platform to start the Kevvys Vision Project and continue the work Kev'vion started by helping local families during difficult times.

Kev'vion played football at Central High and was a student within Central Unified School district.

The nonprofit focuses on children within the same neighborhood.

Kev'vion's mother says she is grateful for the community support.