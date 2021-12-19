ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander Hit 3 At Buzzer, Thunder Beat Clippers

By Associated Press
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W16q_0dQrEGDr00

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner.

This time, Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game’s last dramatic shot, and his teammates mobbed him as he ran downcourt.

Lu Dort scored 29 points after sitting out Oklahoma City’s previous game because of a sprained left ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had eight points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 27 points for Los Angeles. Terence Mann had 18 points, and Reggie Jackson added 16 points and 10 assists. Los Angeles forward Paul George, the team’s leading scorer, sat out with a sprained right elbow.

The Thunder led 57-52 at halftime behind 15 points from Dort and 11 from rookie reserve Tre Mann. Oklahoma City shot 53% before the break. Kennard scored 15 points for the Clippers.

The Thunder led 81-79 at the end of the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander was quiet as a scorer until the fourth quarter. He scored a layup and a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 93-86 lead.

Oklahoma City led for most of the quarter, but the Clippers took the lead late. Los Angeles led 103-101 with Justise Winslow at the line in the closing seconds. Winslow missed both free throws and the Thunder rebounded and called timeout to set up their final play.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Winslow got his first start of the season for the Clippers. He finished with nine points and nine rebounds. ... Nicolas Batum returned after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle. He scored 12 points.

Thunder: Rookie Aaron Wiggins started in place of Darius Bazley. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before the game that the situation was fluid and the team wanted to try different combinations to find out what works. Bazley scored 10 points in 24 minutes. Wiggins scored five points in 18 minutes.

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Thunder: At Memphis on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records his second career triple-double in the match up of Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder stepped up against the Denver Nuggets with the help of the young guns of the team and especially the guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he was a beast on both the ends of the court. The final score being 108-94 the Oklahoma City Thunder won against the Denver Nuggets. The Oklahoma City Thunder is currently ranked 13th in the western conference with the record of 11 wins and 9 losses. Where as the Denver Nuggets are currently ranked 7th in the western conference with the record tied at 15 wins and 15 losses.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
815
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy