Only 80% Of City Employees Vaccinated As Deadline For City's Vaccine Mandate Hits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials Sunday confirmed 3,512 new, positive cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The numbers reflect an ongoing surge in cases of the coronavirus amid the holidays. In addition to the new cases, officials are reporting nine new deaths. Among those hospitalized were 742 people, health officials said. Amid concerns of COVID-19 cases on the rise as well as concerns over the omicron variant, several events had been canceled as of Sunday. The NBA confirmed that it was postponing five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers nationwide. In addition, USC confirmed that it was canceling Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma State as members of the Trojans’ program had confirmed cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO