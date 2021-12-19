ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Only 80% Of City Employees Vaccinated As Deadline For City's Vaccine Mandate Hits

 3 days ago

Laurie Perez reports from downtown Los Angeles where the city...

Chicago To Require Customers Show Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment Venues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status in the new year, in the city’s latest effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, and other city leaders announced the new virus mitigations on Tuesday at City Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

244 Full-Time LA City Employees On Unpaid Leave As Municipal Workers’ Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least 244 full-time city employees are on unpaid leave as Los Angeles’ vaccine mandate went into effect Saturday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Just over 80% of Los Angeles city employees were in compliance with the vaccination mandate by the Saturday deadline, while another 1.33% have attested to partial vaccination. An additional 2,508 part-time employees are either on unpaid leave or not scheduled for work for non-compliance with the vaccine mandate, or because they have submitted a medical or religious exemption request. A total of 2,789 exemption requests have been filed as of Friday, but includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

CityMD To Temporarily Close Facilities In Greater NYC Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, CityMD says it’s working to properly staff its urgent care facilities throughout the five boroughs, in New Jersey, and in Westchester County. As a result, it is temporarily closing several of its facilities, effective Wednesday. To see a complete list of the impacted CityMD sites, please click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What to know about COVID-19 and omicron in the SF Bay Area right now

Omicron has rapidly become the predominant COVID-19 variant of concern, driving a spike of case rates in the United States at the same time that extended families gather for the holiday season. For families with older and immunocompromised individuals, worries about COVID-19 are understandable. But with its high rate of vaccination, the San Francisco Bay Area appears to be well-equipped to handle the upcoming wave. And while experts want the public to be cautious, they also do not want mass panic and anxiety to overwhelm and overrule the current COVID-19 response.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rehoboth Implementing Vaccine or Test Policy for City Employees

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Any city employee in Rehoboth Beach will have to get vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 weekly, the city announced Tuesday. Beginning January 3rd, the new policy will go into effect. In announcing the new policy, City Manager Sharon Lynn, said that her decision was made “considering...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
‘My Mayor Is Not My Doctor’: Protesters Object Boston’s City Worker Vaccine Mandate, Proof Of Vaccination Policy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...
BOSTON, MA
COVID: Omicron Variant Throws a Major Wrench into Bay Area Holiday Plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The omicron variant has grabbed a lot of Bay Area residents attention in a hurry. It is quickly having an impact just about everywhere, changing plans, changing behaviors and changing the holidays. “I’m getting my covid shot,” said Benjy Clemmens. “2nd one.” Clemens was lucky enough to have an appointment for that shot. The walk-in line at San Francisco’s Kaiser campus was so long some people brought folding chairs. Many of them had the variant on their mind. “Yeah, I think that ‘I’m over it, I’m sick of this, I’m tired of it,’ kind of shifted in the last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida COVID Testing Lines Getting Longer; At Home Kits Sold Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush to get COVID testing is now underway, and it’s contributing to long lines at testing sites, nearly everywhere. “It was challenging because most of the places that I looked at were booked to capacity,” Fabrian Wright said. Wright made it a priority this holiday to be COVID free, he found a shorter line in Hollywood, but the lines at mass testing sites from Tropical Park in Miami to C.B. Smith Park in Broward County stretch for hours at a time. “I’m getting a test because outside of traveling I do have a grandma that is 96,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials Sunday confirmed 3,512 new, positive cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The numbers reflect an ongoing surge in cases of the coronavirus amid the holidays. In addition to the new cases, officials are reporting nine new deaths. Among those hospitalized were 742 people, health officials said. Amid concerns of COVID-19 cases on the rise as well as concerns over the omicron variant, several events had been canceled as of Sunday. The NBA confirmed that it was postponing five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers nationwide. In addition, USC confirmed that it was canceling Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma State as members of the Trojans’ program had confirmed cases.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Phoenix approves $2,000 bonuses to vaccinated city employees

Additional bonuses are expected to cost the city between $25 million to $29 million./City of Phoenix. Phoenix City Council approved a motion on Wednesday to give up to $2,000 bonuses to full-time vaccinated city employees. City employees who do not have the option to work remotely were already set to...
PHOENIX, AZ
‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
COVID vaccine incentives approved for City of Rochester employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has approved a proposal to use American Rescue Plan funds to offer city employees financial incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots. Under the proposal, employees who get the vaccine or booster before June 30 would receive $200. If 75% of the city’s workforce is vaccinated […]
ROCHESTER, NY

