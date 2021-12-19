ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander hits 3 at buzzer, Thunder beat Clippers

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander created space to hit...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Pelicans 3-Quarter Court Shot at Buzzer Beats Thunder

New Orleans guard Devonte Graham hit a 61-foot shot at the buzzer to lead the Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center. The shot is the longest buzzer-beater to win a game in the NBA in the last 25 years.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzer#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy