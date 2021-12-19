ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ferris State routs Valdosta State to win first National Championship

By Jason Hutton
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsmhk_0dQrCHJq00

Ferris State scored 45 unanswered points after trailing Valdosta State 17-13 late in the first quarter as the Bulldogs claimed their first National Championship in football with a 58-17 win.

"We played hard, Ferris State head coach Tony Annese told ESPN following the game. "The kids have been amazing all year. We had to wait a whole year to play and we came back and just had a great year."

The Bulldogs ran for 459 yards in the game, senior quarterback Jared Bernhardt carried the ball 14 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

"When young people can thrive like this, all their dreams and all their efforts and all the things that the guys put into this is just incredible," Annese added. "So I'm just really proud of them."

Senior running back Tyler Minor had eight carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Ferris State defense held the Blazers offense, which entered the game leading the nation averaging 527 yards per game, to just 268 total yards.

Liam Daly had 13 tackles and an interception.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris State#Valdosta State#Espn#American Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new Super Bowl prediction following Saturday’s game. The New England Patriots were seen as one of the frontrunners to make the Super Bowl this year, but Bill Belichick’s team fell to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.
NFL
footballscoop.com

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

Heading into the fall of 2019, Gary Goff left Tiffin (D-II - OH) to take over a Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program fresh off a national title. Goff led the program back to the national title game last night, where they ultimately lost 58-17 to an experienced and hungry Ferris State (D-II - MI) squad.
VALDOSTA, GA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy