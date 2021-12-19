Ferris State routs Valdosta State to win first National Championship

Ferris State scored 45 unanswered points after trailing Valdosta State 17-13 late in the first quarter as the Bulldogs claimed their first National Championship in football with a 58-17 win.

"We played hard, Ferris State head coach Tony Annese told ESPN following the game. "The kids have been amazing all year. We had to wait a whole year to play and we came back and just had a great year."

The Bulldogs ran for 459 yards in the game, senior quarterback Jared Bernhardt carried the ball 14 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

"When young people can thrive like this, all their dreams and all their efforts and all the things that the guys put into this is just incredible," Annese added. "So I'm just really proud of them."

Senior running back Tyler Minor had eight carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Ferris State defense held the Blazers offense, which entered the game leading the nation averaging 527 yards per game, to just 268 total yards.

Liam Daly had 13 tackles and an interception.