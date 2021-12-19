ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Group Demands Improved Release Conditions For Cook County Jail Inmates, Including Provided Coats When Cold

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7nrz_0dQrC9LH00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers in Little Village are calling on the Cook County Jail to make improvements for inmates when they are released — specifically when it is cold outside.

The group hosted a coat driver and rally Saturday in hopes of raising $1,000.

They are also demanding Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart improve release conditions for inmates. That includes letting people out before 10 p.m. and five hours after they post bond as well as providing a proper coat if it’s cold outside.

In a statement, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said it already does provide coats and other accommodations to those released from custody at the Cook County Jail:

“The Sheriff’s Office takes seriously its responsibility to protect the well-being of individuals while they are in custody and before they leave. Individuals being released from custody at Cook County Jail are offered coats, bus cards, and linkage to community resources and services before they are discharged. The jail, as a matter of practice, distributes cold weather attire to individuals.

“As it does every year, the jail began offering coats and sweatshirts in October and currently has more than 700 coats and sweatshirts to give free-of-charge to anyone leaving custody who needs or wants one. Since the beginning of this year, jail staff have distributed more than 14,700 bus cards to individuals leaving custody. Staff from the Sheriff’s Community Resource Center also speak with individuals leaving custody to see if they would like to be connected to specific resources post-release. The jail works with a number of community and volunteer organizations and is always willing to partner with more organizations interested in assisting individuals in custody.”

Comments / 48

Scumbag
2d ago

These people are nut jobs!!! what about the victims of crimes or the other crimes?? they didn't get locked up for being citizen of the year award!!! if you care about them then invite them at your home and coddle them with everything you ask for now . 🤬😤😡😠👎.

Reply(1)
28
yolow
3d ago

it's jail you dummies... if we keep giving and giving they are going to want to come back . or even not mind going to jail.

Reply
30
uncle billie
2d ago

Wow 4 protesters, Fk them. It's a well known fact that the people getting let out. should stay in jail. 1000 murders in Cook County already this year. THE BE NICE TO CRIMINALS EXPERIMENT HAS FAILED ! AND ALL THE FASHIONABLY WOKE LEADERS ARE ABOUT TO BE OUT OF WORK STARTING NEXT YEAR ! BET ON IT !

Reply
11
Related
CBS Chicago

Aurora Man Arrested In Capitol Riot, Charged With Attacking Officers With Flagpole

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man has been charged with attacking police officers with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. James Robert Elliot, who also goes by the name “Jim Bob,” faces six federal charges in connection to the attack on the Capitol, including civil disorder; assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges. Elliott was arrested on Monday in Batavia, and is schedule to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Chicago. The indictment against Elliott, filed in D.C., accuses Elliott of using a flagpole to assault officers after trespassing at the Capitol on Jan. 6. At least 17 other people from Illinois have been charged in the insurrection at the Capitol. Federal authorities said more than 700 people have been arrested overall in connection with the breach of the Capitol, and more than 220 of those people have been charged with assaulting or impeding officers.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Calls For Help From Federal Agents In Fighting Violence In Chicago, Takes Aim At Cook County Electronic Monitoring Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took no questions from the news media after a lengthy speech about her plans to tackle gun violence in the city. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Lightfoot is calling for help from the U.S. Attorney General. She also took a shot at the electronic monitoring program in Cook County. Mayor Lightfoot said she is calling for a moratorium on the use of electronic monitoring, or EM, for offenders charged with serious violent crimes. She said it is one of many drivers perpetuating violence in the city. The mayor acknowledged that 2021 will end with shootings...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Families Of Rogers Park Teens File Suit Over Bizarre 2019 Incident Where They Were At Gunpoint By Police Multiple Times

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jaylin Stiger and Lazerick James were just two innocent teenagers when police threatened to break down their apartment door, handcuffed them, and pointed guns at them. The CBS 2 Investigators broke the story last month, and now, the brothers are suing the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department. View this document on Scribd It was Christmas Eve 2019 when Jaylin, 16, Lazerick, 13, were repeatedly confronted and questioned by CPD officers. The suit accuses police of showing up at the wrong address and using force on the boys at their Rogers Park home – needlessly traumatizing both teens. The CPD would only say an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is under way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Darryl Ivery Of Hammond, Indiana Gets 18 Months In Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A Hammond man will spend 18 months in prison after he lied about buying guns in Indiana and selling them to people in Chicago. Darryl Ivery, Jr., 24, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said. In addition to the prison sentence, Ivery will have one year of supervised release. According to documents in the case, between February and August 2020, Ivery purchased 26 firearms on 17 different occasions from federally licensed firearms dealers in Lake County, Indiana. In each of the transactions, Ivery falsely certified on federal forms that he was the actual buyer. In reality, Ivery purchased the firearms for other individuals from Chicago, who paid him between $100 and $800 over cost to make the purchase. Authorities have recovered seven of the firearms: six in Chicago and one in Gary. Five of the firearms were recovered by law enforcement within one month of purchase, and one was recovered at the scene of a shooting.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Society
CBS Chicago

Two Kittens Stolen From Traveler At O’Hare Airport; Detectives Seeking To Identify Pair Who Rescued Them

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are trying to identify two people who rescued a pair of kittens who were stolen from their owner at O’Hare International Airport, and then thrown into a trash can earlier this month. Police said the kittens – Perceive and Nivea – were in a blue pet carrier, and were stolen from a traveler as he was waiting for his next flight at O’Hare on Dec. 6. The person who stole the kittens then threw the carrier and the kittens into a garbage can. View this document on Scribd Police said two people who found the blue pet carrier rescued the kittens and left the airport. Detectives are hoping to identify those two people to help get the kittens back to their owner. If anyone recognizes the two people who rescued the kittens, they are asked to call Area 5 Property Crimes detectives at 312-746-7394.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts — Where Were Illinois State Police?

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a scene from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but it’s real – drivers were recently seen on video pulling dangerous stunts right on the Eisenhower Expressway. If you’re wondering how it was allowed to happen, so are we. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry went searching for answers Monday. Imagine hopping on the Ike, only to come to a complete stop – not because of rush hour, an accident, or an emergency – but because some people decided to shut the expressway down. On Monday night, a close look at the pavement still reveals some tire marks...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CFD Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week

By Tim McNicholas and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department turned out Tuesday night to mourn the loss of one of its own. MaShawn Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, procession led Plummer’s body from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 2121 W. Harrison St. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Plummer’s family was also present as a solemn display was set up at the Medical Examiner’s office. Meanwhile, leaders with the Chicago Fire Department said Plummer fought the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7-Year-Old Burned In Clearing House Fire Last Month Being Released From Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A child who survived a house fire where his grandmother was killed will be released from the hospital. Seven-year-old Brayden Findlay was injured when a fire engulfed his home in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood on November 29. The fire killed his grandmother. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. The child was brought to the Loyola Medicine Burn Center. According to Loyola, “he had suffered a life-threatening inhalation injury and had third-degree burns to his arms and hands.” RELATED: After Devastating Fire, Mom Is On A...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
CBS Chicago

Woman Sues Chicago Animal Care And Control, After Her Lost Dog Was Put Up For Adoption And New Family Won’t Give Him Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young Chicago woman is heartbroken with Zeus, her beloved golden retriever, no longer in her life. The sadness could have been avoided, Karly Moran-West said, if city workers had done their jobs and followed Illinois law. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Tuesday, she has filed suit to get the dog back. Moran-West said her golden retriever puppy was a perfect match the moment she saw him. “Zeus he was very outgoing – he came straight up to me,” she said. “He was playing with us, and I was like, that is the one I want. He acts exactly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinics Across Chicago Ahead Of Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS)– Looking to get a vaccine and booster in Chicago ahead of the holidays? The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccine clinic throughout the city. December 22 CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Garfield Community Service Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. December 23 CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right now, about 60% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. DuPage County is at the top of the list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Killed In Albany Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning during an apparent shootout in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a shootout with a dark sedan that fled the scene headed south on Central Park Avenue. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured, but three parked cars were damaged in the shootout. No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cattle Hauler Full Of Cows Flips Over On I-80/94 In Northwest Indiana; 16 Cows Dead

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police. The 2013 Peterbilt operated by Kash Livestock Express rolled over when it entered the westbound lanes of I-80/94. It rolled into the path of a van, and the van hit the overturned truck. As a result of the crash, about 18 cows were released from the trailer, while 72 remained trapped inside >A total of 16 cows died at the scene – some from the crash, and some which had to be euthanized by responding veterinarians. The driver of the truck – Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota – was ticketed for driving at a speed greater than reasonable. Neither driver involved was injured. The cattle were being hauled from Ohio to Nebraska, Indiana State Police said. Interstate lanes were shut down for about six hours after the crash, with only one lane of traffic remaining open.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cook County Jail#Volunteers#Weather#The Cook County Sheriff
CBS Chicago

Crowds Line Up At North Riverside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Boosters Amid Statewide Surge

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — With COVID-19 surging across the state, health officials are not only encouraging booster shots – but also trying to make it easier to get one. The emergence of the Omicron variant has made the sense of urgency even greater. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek got to a Cook County Health clinic at 1800 S. Harlem Ave. in North Riverside around 3 p.m. Sunday. At the time, the line stretched out of the clinic and down the curb. A clinic representative said around noon Sunday, that line curved around the parking lot and all the way out to road along...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond Set For Homeless Man Charged In Armed Robbery Of Dollar Tree Store In Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for a homeless man who robbed a Dollar Tree Store in Naperville Thursday, according to authorities. Melvin Lewis, 44, is charged with armed robbery. DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said around 8:59 a.m. on Dec. 16, Naperville Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store located at 1550 N. Route 59. After an attempt to purchase items was declined, the suspect displayed a knife and demanded cash from the register — totaling $60. He was taken into custody Friday at a nearby hotel where he had been living. Bond is set for $1.5 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Arson Suspected In East Chatham Apartment Building Fire; 20 Residents Evacuated

CHICGAO (CBS)– Just days before Christmas, tenants of an East Chatham apartment building can’t go back home, after an early morning fire broke out there, and police said they suspect the fire was the result of arson. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the smell of smoke lingered for hours after the fire was put out at a three-story apartment building on the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue. The extra-alarm blaze left walls blackened, windows broken, and dozens of people temporarily homeless just days before Christmas. The fire started just after 2 a.m. in a three-story courtyard building at 8250 S. Drexel Av. “We...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots Woman With BB Gun, Woman Shoots Man With Handgun In Brighton Park Domestic Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman shot each other in a domestic incident in Brighton Park late Monday. At 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of West 36th Street for the domestic incident between a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in a home on the block. The man shot the woman several times with a BB gun, but the woman used a real handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

AMBER Alert Canceled For 1-Year-Old Carleigh Mackey, Abducted From Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from a gas station in south suburban Dolton. Police confirmed the vehicle has been recovered nd the child is safe. Illinois State Police said Carleigh B. Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less Ga gas station at 1008 Sibley Blvd. at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. Carleigh is a Black female of unspecified height and weight. She was wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas. Carleigh Mackey (Credit: Illinois State Police) She was in the back seat when an unidentified man was seen driving off in a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license plate CR30318. (Credit: Illinois State Police)  
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Belmont Cragin Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life, Many Displaced

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead, and another was fighting for life late Sunday, after a fire tore through an apartment complex in the Belmont Cragin community. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, several families were also displaced – just a week before Christmas. As far as how the fire at 5153 W. Grand Ave. happened, Parra is told we may never find out. The Chicago Fire Department said investigators will not go in, because the building is too unstable. “It’s just hard to believe that this is what we used to call our home, and now we don’t have anything,” said...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three Pop-Up Clinics Open As COVID Cases Rise In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – As case numbers go up the number of people getting lined up to get vaccinated is getting longer. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports, Illinois has seen the highest number of daily COVID cases in over a year. While the state’s weekly average in COVID deaths remains far below what was seen last year, The majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Most of them are from the delta variant surge — leaving available ICU beds in the state just under 10 percent. Long lines formed outside of Cook County’s Health Center in North Riverside where they had a booster pop-up clinic last week. More pop-ups are expected to open in the city Sunday. “We know unvaccinated individuals are 50 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID compared to individuals who are vaccinated and boosted,” said Cook County Senior Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Joshi Those three clinics are located in different parts of the city – one in Arlington Heights, North Riverside, and one at the health center in Blue Island. No appointments are necessary for those vaccine clinics that will run from 10 a.m. until four p.m. Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy