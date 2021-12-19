Group Demands Improved Release Conditions For Cook County Jail Inmates, Including Provided Coats When Cold

CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers in Little Village are calling on the Cook County Jail to make improvements for inmates when they are released — specifically when it is cold outside.

The group hosted a coat driver and rally Saturday in hopes of raising $1,000.

They are also demanding Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart improve release conditions for inmates. That includes letting people out before 10 p.m. and five hours after they post bond as well as providing a proper coat if it’s cold outside.

In a statement, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said it already does provide coats and other accommodations to those released from custody at the Cook County Jail: