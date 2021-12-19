ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclists Honor Teen Killed By Driver While Riding

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bicyclists bundled up for a chilly night Saturday to honor a fellow cyclist killed by a truck driver.

Dozens of people turned out at a memorial along the 606 Trail for Jose Velasquez. It’s one of the places the 16-year-old loved to ride with his friends.

Velasquez was killed on Dec. 10 when a truck driver turned into a driveway and hit him on his bike.

Saturday, friends remembered his passion for riding.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failing to yield.

Velasquez’s friends are also arranging for a “ghost bike” to be placed at the crash site to remind drivers to be careful and watch out for cyclists.

