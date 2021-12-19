ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks contained

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQjs8_0dQrC4ve00

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge forest fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has been fully contained more than three months after it broke out, officials said.

Fire managers declared the KNP Complex 100% contained on Dec. 16 after significant precipitation in the Sierra Nevada, the National Park Service said Friday.

The fire has not grown in recent weeks but there has been continued activity in remote areas, the service said.

‘We are on the right path’: Cal Fire chief testifies at wildfire prevention oversight hearing before retiring this week

The KNP Complex was ignited by a lightning storm on Sept. 9. Two fires that were spotted the next day eventually merged and scorched 138 square miles (357 square kilometers).

The National Park Service said total containment means that the fire’s perimeter is considered secure and no further growth is expected, which is different than a fire being declared out.

”Fire can become established in heavy fuels, such as large, downed trees, and may smolder there through multiple heavy snow and rain events, or even all winter, and become active again after the area dries out,” the service said.

The KNP Complex and another fire in the surrounding Sequoia National Forest tore through more than a third of the groves of giant sequoias in California and torched an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias, according to park officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California faces week of storms, likely travel troubles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing a week of heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain from another series of the kind of storms that were not expected to be likely this fall and winter due to La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean. Successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off NorCal coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded just off the coast of Northern California Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 12:10 p.m. off the North Coast, roughly 24 miles away from the Humboldt County community of Petrolia and 45 miles southwest of Eureka. The earthquake’s preliminary magnitude was […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia National Park#Ap#The Sierra Nevada#The National Park Service#Cal Fire#The Knp Complex#Sequoia National Forest
FOX40

Upcoming winter storm has some heading out toward the Sierra early

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — California is set to see another storm this week. It has travelers, such as the Fairgood family, planning their trip through the Sierra in advance. Their plan is to get up and over the mountain before the storm and all the other holiday travelers.  “We didn’t want to get stuck. We […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Rain, snow return to region during Tuesday evening commute

(KTXL) — The dry weather will end just in time for the Tuesday evening commute as rain reenters the Sacramento region. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sierra, the National Weather Service reported. The advisory is expected to be upgraded to a winter storm warning Wednesday at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOX40

Water worries in West force sports teams to get creative

DENVER (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at Chase Field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with synthetic grass. It was a business decision, but it also ended up being a water-conservation measure. The Phoenix-based major league baseball team thought it would save 2 million gallons a year. In the first […]
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX40

California more prepared for latest surge of new virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is poised for a surge in new coronavirus infections as a far more contagious version of the disease spreads among holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms. But experts say the nation’s most populous state is likely to avoid the worst scenario — spikes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento County reports first cases of omicron variant

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has confirmed its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Two Sacramento County residents have tested positive for the new dominant variant, the county confirmed Tuesday. Only one of the infected residents is vaccinated. One of the residents had mild symptoms, while the county said the other is […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Demand for COVID tests on the rise with Christmas around the corner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 cases aren’t the only thing surging around the country, demand for testing is also rising as people look forward to gathering with loved ones for Christmas. But in some cases, supplies are low and people can’t always get the tests they’re hoping for. “We definitely anticipate there will be long […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is suing Walmart. State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he is filing a lawsuit over the retail giant’s alleged dumping of hazardous waste. “Walmart’s slogan might be, ‘Save money. Live better,’ but based on the company’s behavior, one might wonder if it has rebranded to, ‘Save money. Pollute the environment,” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy