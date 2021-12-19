ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday travel approaching pre-pandemic levels

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chris Johnson and his family are heading to Maui.

They arrived to San Francisco International Airport early for a trip they could not miss.

Towards the afternoon, the security lines at SFO had an 8-minute wait.

Workers say the mornings and evenings tend to be busier.

Airport officials say the number of people traveling is approaching pre-pandemic levels. Saturday alone had about 51,000 passengers departing.

Overall, a 67-percent jump from 2019.

As travelers deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic for the second consecutive year.

Jamiee Cook is not worried.

While preliminary data indicates boosters work against the omicron variant, infectious disease experts caution to take extra safety measures this holiday travel season.

