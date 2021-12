Simone Biles is her boyfriend Jonathan Owens' biggest cheerleader. The four-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated Owens' first NFL start with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday. "#36 showed all the way out today starting! don't mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I'm so proud of you babe!!!," the gymnast, 24, captioned a pair of images on Instagram, including a photo of her holding hands with the Texans safety and another of her looking up at him during a hug. "I love watching you live your dream!"

