San Francisco’s Opera Parallèle is set to present the West Coast premiere of composer Lembit Beecher and librettist Hannah Moscovitch’s “Sophia’s Forest.”. The work, which will be performed four times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 at Grace Cathedral, is an opera in one act that relates the story of a young girl, Sophia, who has recently immigrated to the United States, having survived a traumatic journey through the chaos of a civil war in her homeland. During the course of the lyric drama, Sophia, as an adult, remembers her childhood as a nine-year old recent immigrant to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO