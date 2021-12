We’re not sure what former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell is thinking these days, but we’re pretty sure he’ll live to regret it. Maybe Bell has too much time on his hands as a free agent waiting on another team to call him besides the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Maybe he’s filled with a bit too much aggression and he’s not sure how to channel the emotion in a healthy way. Or maybe he’s just convinced that boxer Jake Paul isn’t the challenge we think he would be for a guy like Bell.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO