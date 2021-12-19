Here's How Kemba Walker Did In His First Game Back In The Rotation

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, but Walker played for the first time in ten games and had a really good game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics at Massachusetts 114-107 on Saturday night to fall to 13-17 on the season.

Kemba Walker made his first appearance on the court in ten games.

The four-time All-Star was injured for the game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 27th, and in the following nine games he had been taken out of the rotation.

Even in the loss, Walker had a phenomenal performance being back on the floor, and he went off for 29 points, six rebounds and made five three-pointers.

After starting out the season 5-1, the Knicks have fallen off and gone just 8-16 in their last 24 games are an abysmal 2-8 in their last ten games.

As for the Celtics, the win got them back to .500 on the season at 15-15.

Related stories on NBA basketball